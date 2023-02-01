Rocky Mountain Kid and Rocky Mountain Secrets by Virginia Fox Release in February and March 2023
Fans don't have long to wait for books four and five of The “Rocky Mountain Romances” Series.
My books are filled with messages of hope, love, and optimism.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling European author Virginia Fox launches Books 4 and 5 of her “Rocky Mountain Romances” series. Rocky Mountain Kid and Rocky Mountain Secrets will be available on February 14 and March 14, 2023 respectively.
— Virginia Fox
The series’ first three books have been receiving hundreds of impressions on NetGalley and garnering rave reviews from book experts all over the world. Set in Independence Junction, a make-believe town in the Rocky Mountains, the fourth and fifth books will take readers on an emotional roller coaster ride, complete with new characters. These light-hearted novels will satisfy your taste for romance while giving you a few thrilling jumps along the way. Between a cold-hearted rancher, a local veterinarian, a fire chief, and an adopted kid, Fox truly knows how to up the story temperature—in more ways than one.
The Swiss author has a deep love for books, and those she writes are imbued with that passion. “My books are filled with messages of hope, love, and optimism,” Fox says. Such is what fans can expect from all the books in the “Rocky Mountain Romances” series.
Rocky Mountain Kid (Rocky Mountain Romances, Book 4) and Rocky Mountain Secrets (Rocky Mountain Romances, Book 5) by Virginia Fox are published by Dragonbooks Publishing House. Book 4 is now available on NetGalley. Book 5 is coming soon. Visit and follow Black Château on NetGalley.
These books are also available on Amazon and from other bookstores.
Rocky Mountain Kid, Book 4 ISBN eBook: 979-8-9862800-6-6
Price: $5.99
Rocky Mountain Kid, Book 4 ISBN Print: 979-8-9862800-7-3
Price: $16.99
Rocky Mountain Secrets, Book 5 ISBN eBook: 979-8-9862800-6-6
Price: $5.99
Rocky Mountain Secrets, Book 5 ISBN Print: 979-8-9862800-7-3
Price: $16.99
About Virginia Fox
Author, mother, horse trainer, and part-time healthy food cook, Virginia Fox is a woman who cares deeply about family, animals, the environment and friendships. Creative from a young age, she turned her love of books into a prolific career as a writer. Her German-language “Rocky Mountain” series saw every volume enter the Top 50 of the Kindle charts on day one of launch. Now, the bestselling series breaks onto the US scene. Set in the Rocky Mountains with a cast of characters who feel like instant friends, Virginia captures the essence of a life most people only dream about. The genre-blending series features elements of sweet romance, dabs of suspense, a little bit of mystery, and a whole lot of new friends—both of the human and furry variety. Virginia Fox lives on a small ranch near Zurich with her family, her Australian cattle dog, and two moody tomcats. When she isn’t writing, she delights in caring for her horses and cooking for her family.
