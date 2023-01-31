COMMISSIONER MILLER CONGRATULATES PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE OCTOBER FARM FRESH CHALLENGE

Annual challenge builds connections between students, fresh local foods, and Texas farmers and ranchers.

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today recognized the 96 outstanding school districts and charter organizations that successfully completed the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Farm Fresh Challenge. Throughout October, their schools championed healthy foods and Texas agriculture by serving students Texas-grown foods, offering agricultural education, and sharing it all on social media.

“The Farm Fresh Challenge is a big part of my commitment to building the next Farm Fresh generation,” Commissioner Miller said. “The annual event educates our young Texans on how healthy eating contributes to their success and the success of our hard-working Texas farmers and ranchers. I congratulate all the participating schools for their first-rate efforts to ensure a healthier future for the Lone Star State.”

In this year’s challenge, 76 school districts or charter organizations earned the highest honor, Best of the Bunch, and 20 earned the Prime Participant designation. They spent more than $5.7 million on Texas products in October and gave over one million students an opportunity to try local foods.

Each of these participants utilized TDA resources in their own unique ways to Eat Local, Teach Local, and Be Social. By prioritizing agricultural education and Texas foods during the challenge, these schools worked toward strengthening local economies by supporting the efforts of Texas farmers and ranchers. For a full list of this year’s Farm Fresh Challenge awardees, please visit SquareMeals.org/FarmFreshChallenge.

The Farm Fresh Challenge is part of Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative, which includes the Farm Fresh Network, a registry of approximately 200 agricultural companies interested in selling their local food products to schools, child and adult care centers, and summer meal sponsors. Many schools partnered with Network members for the Farm Fresh Challenge. For more information on network members and to see the full list producers, be sure to visit SquareMeals.org/FarmFreshNetwork.

