Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Millers reminds Texas farmers and ranchers: The 2022 Census of Agriculture is due Monday, February 6th

For Immediate Release:

January 31, 2023

Austin – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller reminds the Texas agriculture community that the USDA’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is Monday, February 6th. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov.

“This survey serves the nation’s agriculture community for five years when it is released in 2024. So what information is gathered now impacts American agriculture through 2029, when the 2027 Census data is released. I cannot stress enough the importance of participating in the Ag Census,” Miller said.

Last month, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service (NASS) mailed the Census of Agriculture questionnaires to every known ag producer in the United States and Puerto Rico. Conducted just once every five years, the ag census provides a complete account of the nation’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. The information collected by the Census shapes agricultural policy, programs, and disaster response.

NASS keeps all individual operations’ information confidential, uses the data for statistical purposes only, and publishes the data in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation. To learn more go to: www.nass.usda.gov/agcensus

“Given the late hour, I encourage any ag producer who has not yet responded by mail to fill out the Census online in order to meet next Monday’s deadline,” Miller said.

“America is indebted to our farmers and ranchers for our safe and plentiful supplies of food, grain, feed, fiber, and so much more. Help us help American and Texas agriculture by telling us about your farm or ranch no matter how large or small. It is important that every producer respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture so that they are represented and reflected in these influential data,” Miller said. “The information gathered directly impacts producers for years. Without their input, our hardworking ag producers risk being underserved.”

The USDA’s NASS will release the results of the Ag Census in 2024. All Census information must be received by the Monday, February 6, 2023 deadline.

