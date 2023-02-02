Fullerton Ford Orange County Now Offering Newly Priced 2023 Mach-E — To Sell At MSRP
This competitive pricing will now make even more EVs available to our guests.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT: Sidney Reyes, sidney.r@fullertonfordoc.com, (714) 681-2518
— Kelly Halbeisen, Director of Corporate Operations
New Competitive MSRP Announced for 2023 Mustang Mach-E
In real estate, it’s location, location, location. In the automotive industry, it’s MSRP, MSRP, MSRP. Effective January 30, based on word from Ford Motor Company headquarters, Fullerton Ford Orange County, a veteran-owned dealership in Fullerton, Calif., is now offering lower, more competitive MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) on the 2023 model year Mustang Mach-E. The updated pricing ranges from as much as $5,900 lower than the previous MSRP for the GT trim to at least $600 lower for the Select eAWD trim with a standard range battery. Fullerton Ford also has made a commitment to sell the Mustang Mach-E at MSRP and not add any dealer markup, which is a common industry practice.
Introduced in 2019 and unveiled as a 2021 model, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has won several awards, including 2021 North American SUV of the Year, Car and Driver’s first EV of the Year award, and was awarded the Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
“Due to the immense popularity of this vehicle last year, Ford is increasing production of the Mach-E, which will help streamline the costs. This competitive pricing will now make even more EVs available to our guests,” said Kelly Halbeisen, Director of Corporate Operations for Fullerton Ford Orange County. “We have increased our focus on electric vehicles in our goal to be a top seller of EVs in California and the nation.”
And there is no “fear of missing out” for guests who recently purchased a Mach-E but have not yet had their vehicle delivered. Ford will automatically reinvoice them the new MSRP. Following is a summary of the new MSRP ranges based on the trim level and battery.
2023MY Mustang Mach-E New Pricing: MSRP as of 1/30/23
Select RWD Standard Range Battery: $45, 995 ($900 less than previous MSRP)
Select eAWD Standard Range Battery: $48,995. ($600 less than previous MSRP)
California Route 1: $57,995 ($5,580 less than previous MSRP)
Premium RWD Standard Range Battery: $50,995 ($3,950 less than previous MSRP)
Premium eAWD Standard Range Battery: $53,995. ($3,680 less than previous MSRP)
GT: $63,995 ($5,900 less than previous MSRP)
Extended Range Battery (premium only): $7,000 ($1,600 less than previous MSRP)
Fullerton Ford Orange County was the first Ford dealership in California and the third nationwide to enroll in Ford’s new Model e Certified Elite program. Presently, $1.5 million in new EV infrastructure is underway at the dealership, with completion expected later this year. This infrastructure will include a convenient public-facing Level 3 DC Fast Charger with lighting, security, and signage that will become part of the BlueOval™ Charge Network, the largest public charging network in North America.
For more information about the 2023 Mustang Mach-E or Fullerton Ford Orange County, visit www.fullertonfordoc.com.
