Manchin Applauds Selection of Monongahela National Forest to Provide 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

January 31, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, applauded the selection of West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” – lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year. Today’s selection kicks off a year-long educational celebration with the theme “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands.





“The Capitol Christmas Tree is a wonderful, historic tradition that brings our great country together during the holidays, and I am thrilled that the 2023 tree will be from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest,” said Senator Joe Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree will represent the wild and wonderful nature of the Mountain State – including our remarkable forestry and wildlife – for the first time since 1976. I’m grateful to the Forest Service for their hard work and partnership on this event, and I look forward to celebrating this honor with my fellow West Virginians and Americans.”





"It's an honor to have a tree from our backyard selected as the official 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. "This shines a positive light on West Virginia and I am thrilled in every way. I also want to acknowledge the Monongahela National Forest officials for their care of the forest. Without them, this would not have been possible. Congratulations to all involved."





“The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong partnerships throughout West Virginia and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, President of Choose Outdoors. “We’re proud to welcome 84 Lumber back as presenting sponsor for the second year and look forward to bringing people together to celebrate our public lands, our diversity and the joy of the holiday season.”





“It’s wonderful to have this opportunity to celebrate the diverse and complex natural ecosystems and cultural heritage that thrive here in central Appalachia. Monongahela National Forest and West Virginia really are endlessly wild and wonderful, and we are excited to share these special places over the next year on a national level, reaching both residents and folks who may have never experienced our home among the hills," said Shawn Cochran, Forest Supervisor.





Monongahela National Forest is partnering with the non-profit Choose Outdoors to create a year-long conservation education campaign about the mission of the Forest Service. As part of the campaign, the Forest Service will travel throughout West Virginia and surrounding states with the tree in November before delivering it to the Architect of the Capitol in DC.



