State Route 2048 (Oley Valley Road) is Closed in Foster Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township, Luzerne County is closed for bridge repairs until further notice. The date of closure is today, January 31, 2023.

The detour will be as follows:



Take SR 940 (Foster Ave) towards White Haven and continue straight onto Church Street (see below in blue)







Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.



Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kaitlyn Drumheller, (570) 614.1164

# # #