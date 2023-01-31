Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to Houston

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Houston, Texas, February 1-2. Reflecting the Department’s priority of support for American business, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with leaders of the Houston based energy industry on the complementary agendas of energy security and energy transition. The Assistant Secretary will also participate in a roundtable discussion with the Ukrainian diaspora community hosted by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston. During the roundtable, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will highlight the importance of local Houstonian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance for Ukraine and share the Administration’s ongoing work to repair and strengthen Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the face of Russia’s brutal attacks against civilian targets.

Reflecting the Department’s modernization goals to advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the workforce, and to further incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) expertise into foreign policy work, the Assistant Secretary will participate in a career discussion with students at Rice University. He will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Department’s energy training course implemented in partnership with Rice University and the Energy Workforce and Technology Council.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov.