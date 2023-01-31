Vornado Announces Non-Cash Impairment Charges to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 will include approximately $600 million of non-cash impairment charges, of which approximately $480 million relates to Vornado’s common equity investment in the Fifth Avenue and Times Square joint venture (“Retail JV”).



By way of background, in April 2019, Vornado recognized a $2.559 billion gain when it transferred seven properties to the Retail JV, which included a GAAP required write-up to fair value of its retained interest in the properties. The approximately $480 million impairment charge recognized this quarter together with the $409 million impairment charge previously recognized in 2020, effectively reverse a portion of the $2.559 billion gain attributable to the 2019 required write-up.

The above amounts are preliminary estimates. There can be no assurance that Vornado’s final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates as a result of the completion of year-end closing procedures, audit procedures, or audit adjustments, and any such changes could be material.

