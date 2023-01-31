Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,510 in the last 365 days.

Vornado Announces Non-Cash Impairment Charges to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 will include approximately $600 million of non-cash impairment charges, of which approximately $480 million relates to Vornado’s common equity investment in the Fifth Avenue and Times Square joint venture (“Retail JV”).

By way of background, in April 2019, Vornado recognized a $2.559 billion gain when it transferred seven properties to the Retail JV, which included a GAAP required write-up to fair value of its retained interest in the properties. The approximately $480 million impairment charge recognized this quarter together with the $409 million impairment charge previously recognized in 2020, effectively reverse a portion of the $2.559 billion gain attributable to the 2019 required write-up.

The above amounts are preliminary estimates. There can be no assurance that Vornado’s final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates as a result of the completion of year-end closing procedures, audit procedures, or audit adjustments, and any such changes could be material.

C O N T A C T
Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Currently, some of the factors are the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in interest rates and inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to depend on future developments, including vaccination rates among the population, the efficacy and durability of vaccines against emerging variants, and governmental and tenant responses thereto, which continue to be uncertain but the impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vornado Announces Non-Cash Impairment Charges to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.