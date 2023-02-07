In wake of Damar Hamlin heart attack, NPO releases free first aid guide to all
With over 100 million views across social media, Kieram Litchfield is the most watched first aid instructor online
From gunshot wounds to overdoses the free guide coincides with growing public interest for CPR in wake of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night football
This isn't just any first aid guide, with our framework you can know how to handle any medical emergency”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I was pretty horrified. Only 11% of Americans know the correct pace for performing CPR. Our lives are in these people's hands. said Kieram Litchfield, the author of Instant Hero and founder of the non-profit: Polaris.
"What's more, according to the CDC every year over 600,000 Americans die from heart disease, and many of these deaths could be prevented if people knew what heart attacks looked like, and what to do", he continued.
With Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night football, and Lisa Marie Presley's death by cardiac arrest, the topic has spiked. The American Heart website received a 620% increase of page views for hands-only CPR. Coincidentally, last week, the non-profit Polaris, released their 290-page free first aid guide: Instant Hero.
"I want everyone to know what to do in an emergency, so we can prevent injury and death, and that is why we're giving it away for free. No gimmicks, no tricks, no BS, you can just go to our website www.polarisdrt.org and get it.", he finished.
The guide answers these questions:
What do you do if someone has an asthma attack?
How do you do CPR?
What do you do if someone is having a life-threatening allergic reaction?
How do you know if someone is having a stroke?
What do you do if you get stabbed?
And many, many more
Instant Hero focuses on basic first aid, and addresses the most common life-threatening emergencies, taking each body system up one at a time:
Nervous system
Circulatory system
Respiratory System
Etc.
"Now, this isn't just another first aid guide. It has something very special that I developed. With our framework you can know how to handle any medical emergency, and it is easy to remember", Litchfield explained.
"We also wrote the book in simple English, and defined all difficult words with a glossary, this way anyone, even an elementary school student can read and understand it", he continued.
"I just ask that anyone who downloads it, to also share it to someone they care about, so we can spread the word", he finished.
Download the digital version of Instant Hero for free at: www.polarisdrt.org
The mission of Polaris is to turn potential disaster victims into disaster rescuers by empowering them with education and training.
Kieram Litchfield is a disaster response specialist and nationally registered EMT. He is also the most watched first aid instructor on social media. You can see his videos on TikTok.
