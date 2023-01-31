Sunwing customers can celebrate more than 25 years of RIU Hotels & Resorts in Mexico at the newly renovated Riu Santa Fe

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A popular option for Canadians vacationing down south, Sunwing customers can once again enjoy RIU Hotels & Resorts’ all-ages fun at the recently renovated and reopened Riu Santa Fe. Having recently celebrated 25 years in Mexico offering exceptional quality and service, the hotel brand has upgraded the resort’s beloved amenities for an enhanced customer experience in Los Cabos, from comfortable accommodations to poolside fun and more dining options for Sunwing guests to enjoy.



From the first few moments at Riu Santa Fe, guests will be welcomed into a bright, modern and spacious lobby with a renovated reception desk, now including separate check-in and check-out areas for a seamless vacation experience from start to finish. An additional reception desk with concierge was added to the resort’s facilities to offer more options for customers in need of support.

Set along Mexico’s southern Baja California Peninsula, the expansive property is home to nearly 1,300 rooms whose characteristic architecture and picturesque central plaza design emulates a charming Mexican village. With the addition of more two-bedroom garden view accommodations, all resort rooms, aside from those built during RIU’s 2018 expansion, have been refurbished with elegant wooden furniture and blue-toned décor.

During their vacations, guests can soak up the sun and admire panoramic views of Los Cabos’ iconic El Arch from the resort’s infinity pool or the brand new pool with a swim up bar, or make the most of its extensive on-site programming. From supervised activities at the RiuLand kids’ club to complimentary access to the on-site Splash Water World water park, RiuFit workout programs, wellness treatments at Renova Spa and the legendary adults-only Riu Pool Parties offered from day to night, guests of all ages can find something that suits their interests at every turn.

In addition, customers can savour more culinary specialties as the resort expanded its dining options, including the new Kulinarium serving à la carte gourmet cuisine, two Tiki Taco stations and an additional poolside Pepe’s Foods grill station. The resort’s existing bars and restaurants received a design refresh and will continue to provide international delights customers love, including the Baja California buffet restaurant and Lio, open during the Riu Pool Parties, as well as themed restaurants offering Italian, Asian, Mexican and steakhouse options.

This winter, whether travelling for business or pleasure or with family or friends, Sunwing customers can take advantage of the tour operator’s exclusive Worry Free* insurance options when booking Riu Santa Fe with their local travel agent or on Sunwing.ca.

*Terms and conditions apply.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

