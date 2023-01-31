Submit Release
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $8.3 million, or $0.54 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $24.8 million, or $1.61 and $1.58 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $11.9 million, or $0.75 per basic and diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Kenneth A. Martinek, NorthEast Community Bancorp’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings due to the strong performance of our loan portfolio. Despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent increase in interest rates, loan demand remained strong with originations and outstanding commitments remaining robust. As has been in the past, construction lending for affordable housing units in high demand-high absorption areas continues to be our focus.”

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:

  • Net income increased by $4.1 million and $12.9 million, or 96.4% and 108.7%, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same periods in the prior year.
  • Net interest income increased by $9.3 million and $20.6 million, or 79.6% and 47.5%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021.
  • Our commitments, loans-in-process, and standby letters of credit outstanding totaled $1.0 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $749.0 million at December 31, 2021.
  • The performance of our loan portfolio remains strong with no non-accrual loans. At this time, we have no loans on deferral as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased by $200.0 million, or 16.3%, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in assets was primarily due to increases in net loans of $244.1 million, securities held-to-maturity of $8.5 million, accrued interest receivable of $4.3 million, and premises and equipment of $2.2 million, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $57.0 million and equity securities of $1.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $57.0 million, or 37.4%, to $95.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $152.3 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was a result of cash being deployed to fund an increase in net loans of $244.1 million, an increase in securities held-to-maturity of $8.5 million, an increase in property and equipment of $2.2 million due primarily to the purchase of property and equipment for a new branch office, and a reduction in FHLB advances of $7.0 million.

Equity securities decreased by $1.9 million, or 9.5%, to $18.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $19.9 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in equity securities was attributable to market depreciation of $1.9 million as market interest rates increased during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Securities held-to-maturity increased by $8.5 million, or 47.6%, to $26.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $17.9 million at December 31, 2021 due primarily to the purchases of securities, partially offset by maturities and pay-downs.

Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased by $244.1 million, or 25.2%, to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2022 from $968.1 million at December 31, 2021.   The increase in loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, was primarily due to loan originations of $700.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, consisting primarily of $580.7 million in construction loans with respect to which approximately 31.3% of the funds were disbursed at loan closings, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans.  

Loan originations resulted in a net increase of $246.8 million in construction loans, $33.3 million in multi-family loans, and $277,000 in consumer loans. The increase in our loan portfolio was partially offset by decreases in non-residential loans of $19.1 million, commercial and industrial loans of $8.3 million, mixed-use loans of $6.8 million, and residential loans of $1.7 million, coupled with normal pay-downs and principal reductions.

Premises and equipment increased by $2.2 million, or 9.0%, to $26.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $23.9 million at December 31, 2021 due to the acquisition of property and equipment for a new branch site located in Bloomingburg, New York.

Investments in Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased by $331,000, or 21.1%, to $1.2 million at December 31, 2022 from $1.6 million at December 31, 2021 due primarily to a reduction in mandatory Federal Home Loan Bank stock in connection with the maturity of $7.0 million in advances during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Accrued interest receivable increased by $4.3 million, or 100.7%, to $8.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $4.3 million at December 31, 2021 due to an increase in the loan portfolio and seven interest rate increases in 2022 that resulted in an increase in the interest rates on loans in our construction loan portfolio.

Foreclosed real estate decreased by $540,000, or 27.1%, to $1.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $2.0 million at December 31, 2021 due to a write down on the fair market value of the property because the increase in interest rates caused an increase in the capitalization rate thereby resulting in a reduction in the calculated fair market value of the property.

Right of use assets — operating decreased by $252,000, or 9.8%, to $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to amortization.

Other assets increased by $730,000, or 15.6%, to $5.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $4.7 million at December 31, 2021 due to increases in suspense accounts of $641,000, tax assets of $98,000, and prepaid expense of $12,000, partially offset by decreases in securities and principal receivables of $19,000 and miscellaneous assets of $2,000.

Total deposits increased by $194.8 million, or 21.0%, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022 from $927.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases in certificates of deposit of $90.7 million, or 31.0%, savings account balances of $88.9 million, or 48.1%, and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $45.4 million, or 13.7%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in NOW/money market accounts of $30.3 million, or 25.6%, from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $7.0 million, or 25.0%, to $21.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $28.0 million at December 31, 2021 due to maturity of borrowings.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance increased by $485,000, or 25.7%, to $2.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $1.9 million at December 31, 2021 due primarily to the accumulation of tax payments from borrowers.

Lease liability – operating decreased by $241,000, or 9.3%, to $2.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to amortization.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses increased by $1.2 million, or 9.0%, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2022 from $13.5 million at December 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in accrued bonus expense of $1.1 million for employees.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $10.7 million, or 4.2% to $262.1 million at December 31, 2022, from $251.4 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to net income of $24.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a reduction of $869,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with an increase of $206,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares, $369,000 in other comprehensive income, and $208,000 in the amortization of restricted stocks and stock options awarded in connection with the Equity Incentive Plan, partially offset by stock repurchases totaling $9.3 million and dividends paid and declared of $6.5 million.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $20.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income of $9.3 million, or 79.6%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income offset by an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in loans and investment securities, offset slightly by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest income is also attributable to a rising interest rate environment as a result of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases during the year ended December 31, 2022.  

The increase in market interest rates during the year subsequent to December 31, 2021 also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was due to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits and an increase in the balances on our savings and club balances and our certificates of deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the balances on our interest-bearing demand deposits and a decrease in our borrowed money’s cost of funds and balances.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $11.7 million, or 91.2%, to $24.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $12.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $182.6 million, or 16.9%, to $1.3 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $1.1 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and an increase in the yield on interest earning assets by 302 basis points from 4.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 7.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.  

Interest expense increased by $2.4 million, or 207.9%, to $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 122 basis points from 0.79% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 2.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $124.4 million, or 21.4%, to $707.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $582.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin increased by 232 basis points, or 53.7%, during the three months ended December 31, 2022 to 6.64% compared to 4.32% during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $63.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $43.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income of $20.6 million, or 47.5%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income offset by an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in loans and investment securities, offset by decreases in interest-bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, as we continued to grow the Company by leveraging the proceeds raised in our July 2021 second-step conversion. The increase in interest income is also due, in large part, to the increase in interest rates attributable to the Federal Reserve’s rate increases during the year ended December 31, 2022.

The increase in market interest rates during the year ended December 31, 2022 also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 is attributable to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits and an increase in the balances on our savings and club balances, partially offset by decreases in the balances on our certificates of deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits and decreases in the cost of funds and balances on our borrowed money.

In this regard, interest and dividend income increased by $23.6 million, or 48.8%, to $72.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $48.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $217.5 million, or 22.1%, to $1.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $985.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and an increase in the yield on interest earning assets by 108 basis points from 4.92% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 6.00% for the year ended December 31, 2022.  

Interest expense increased by $3.0 million, or 59.3%, to $8.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 36 basis points from 0.90% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 1.26% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $76.6 million, or 13.5%, to $645.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $568.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin increased by 92 basis points, or 20.9%, during the year ended December 31, 2022 to 5.32% compared to 4.40% during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Provision for Loan Losses
The Company recorded loan loss provision of $439,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to no loan loss provision for the three months ended December 31, 2021. We charged-off $426,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2022 comprised of a $328,000 charge-off against one construction project in connection with the sale of the project’s two non-performing loans to a third party precipitated by legal action between the two partners/borrowers in the project, an $86,000 charge-off against two mixed-use loans to a borrower in connection with the sale of the two performing troubled debt restructured loans to a third party, and a $12,000 charge-off against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. We had no charge-offs during the three months ended December 31, 2021.  

The provision recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributed to the afore-mentioned charge-off of $426,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

We recorded no recoveries during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to recoveries of $1,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded loan loss provision of $439,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a loan loss provision of $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The provision recorded for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to the afore-mentioned charge-offs totaling $414,000 against the sale of four loans and charge-off of $34,000 against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

The provision recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily attributed to the charge-off of the previously disclosed non-residential bridge loan with a balance of $3.6 million secured by commercial real estate located in Greenwich, Connecticut. The loan is secured by commercial real estate located in Greenwich, Connecticut and guaranteed by the two borrowers. The loan originated in 2016 as a two-year bridge loan and, upon the borrower’s failure to satisfy the loan at the maturity date, the loan was accelerated and a foreclosure action was instituted. Although the loan was fully charged-off, the loan remains in foreclosure and management and the borrower negotiated a standstill agreement which allows the borrowers to retain, at their own expense, the zoning and planning consultants necessary to obtain re-approvals from the town to proceed with the original planned residential condominium development. The Company intends to aggressively seek recovery of all amounts due from the personal guarantors of the loan. If successful against the guarantors, any recovery received would be added back to the allowance for loan losses and an analysis will be performed at that time to determine the appropriateness of the recovery into income. There has been no change in the status of the recovery action during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

We also charged-off $23,000 during the year ended December 31, 2021 against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded recoveries of $242,000 during the year ended December 31, 2022 comprised of recoveries of $146,000 regarding a previously charged-off multi-family property, $53,000 regarding a previously charged-off non-residential property, and $43,000 regarding a previously charged-off mixed-use property. We recorded recoveries of $160,000 during the year ended December 31, 2021 comprised primarily of recoveries of $150,000 regarding a previously charged-off multi-family property.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $779,000 compared to non-interest income of $601,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to a one-time capital gains distribution of $329,000 from our equity securities, partially offset by an unrealized loss of $267,000 on equity securities, resulting in a net unrealized gain on equity securities of $62,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to an unrealized loss of $174,000 on equity securities during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The unrealized loss of $267,000 on equity securities during the 2022 period was due to a rising interest rate environment and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases during the December 31, 2022 quarter.

The increase in total non-interest income was also due to increases of $3,000 in other non-interest income and $2,000 in bank-owned life insurance income, partially offset by decreases of $40,000 in other loan fees and service charges and $23,000 in investment advisory fees.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.7 million compared to non-interest income of $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in total non-interest income was primarily due to an unrealized loss of $1.9 million on equity securities, partially offset by a one-time capital gains distribution of $329,000 from our equity securities resulting in a net unrealized loss on equity securities of $1.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to an unrealized loss of $389,000 on equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2021. The unrealized loss of $1.9 million on equity securities during the 2022 period was due to a rising interest rate environment and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases during the year ended December 31, 2022.

The decrease in total non-interest income was also due to a decrease of $40,000 in investment advisory fees, partially offset by an increase of $426,000 in other loan fees and service charges, an increase of $91,000 on gain from the sale of fixed assets, an increase of $31,000 in other non-interest income, and an increase of $5,000 in bank-owned life insurance income.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 27.9%, to $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $497,000 in other operating expense, $451,000 in goodwill impairment loss, $363,000 in real estate owned expense, $357,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $84,000 in occupancy expense, $63,000 in outside data processing expense, $60,000 in advertising expense, and $8,000 in equipment expense.

Non-interest expense increased by $4.2 million, or 15.9%, to $30.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $26.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $1.9 million in other operating expense, $553,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $530,000 in real estate owned expense, $451,000 in goodwill impairment loss, $313,000 in occupancy expense, $234,000 in outside data processing expense, $160,000 in advertising expense, and $114,000 in equipment expense.

Income Taxes
We recorded income tax expense of $4.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we had approximately $186,000 and $189,000, respectively, in tax exempt income. Our effective income tax rates were 34.7% and 23.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

We recorded income tax expense of $9.6 million and $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we had approximately $740,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $711,000 in tax exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 23.6% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality
Non-performing assets totaled $1.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2021. We had no non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 and 2021. Our non-performing assets consisted of one foreclosed property at December 31, 2022 and 2021. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.10% at December 31, 2022 and at 0.16% at December 31, 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses totaled $5.5 million, or 0.45% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, compared to $5.2 million, or 0.54% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.   Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, management believes that the allowance for loan losses is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

Capital
The Company’s total stockholder’s equity to assets was 18.39% as of December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2022, the Company had the ability to borrow $31.5 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 16.49% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.49%.

Equity Incentive Plan
At a special shareholders meeting held on September 29, 2022, our shareholders approved the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan whereby 1,369,771 shares of the Company’s common stock have been reserved from authorized but unissued shares for purposes of grants of incentive stock options, nonqualified stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, performance shares and performance units to selected employees and non-employee directors of the Company.

At September 30, 2022, 86,880 shares of restricted stock and 217,206 nonqualified stock options in the aggregate were granted to six non-employee directors of the Company as set forth in the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan. The aggregate value of the restricted stock and nonqualified stock options granted to the non-employee directors totaled $1.1 million and $843,000, respectively, at the date of the grant. The restricted stock and nonqualified stock options granted to the non-employee directors vest at a rate of 20% per year from the date of the grant.

At November 17, 2022, 265,157 shares of restricted stock and 662,891 nonqualified stock options in the aggregate were granted to 17 employees of the Company under the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan. The aggregate value of the restricted stock and nonqualified stock options granted to the employees totaled $3.7 million and $3.0 million, respectively, at the date of the grant. The restricted stock and nonqualified stock options granted to the employees vest at a rate of 20% per year from the date of the grant.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp
NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation and its impact on regional and national economic conditions), the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic (including its impact on NorthEast Community Bank’s business operations and credit quality, on our customers and their ability to repay their loan obligations and on general economic and financial market conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available through the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

             
    December 31,   December 31,
       2022        2021  
    (In thousands, except share
    and per share amounts)
ASSETS            
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions   $ 13,210     $ 8,344  
Interest-bearing deposits     82,098       143,925  
       Total Cash and cash equivalents     95,308       152,269  
Certificates of deposit     100       100  
Equity securities     18,041       19,943  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     1       1  
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of  $22,865 and $17,620, respectively)     26,395       17,880  
Loans receivable     1,217,321       972,851  
    Deferred loan costs, net     372       484  
    Allowance for loan losses     (5,475 )     (5,242 )
        Net loans     1,212,218       968,093  
Premises and equipment, net     26,063       23,907  
Investments in restricted stock, at cost     1,238       1,569  
Bank owned life insurance     25,896       25,291  
Accrued interest receivable     8,597       4,283  
Goodwill     200       651  
Real estate owned     1,456       1,996  
Property held for investment     1,444       1,481  
Right of Use Assets – Operating     2,312       2,564  
Right of Use Assets – Financing     355       359  
Other assets     5,413       4,683  
Total assets   $ 1,425,037     $ 1,225,070  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing   $ 376,302     $ 330,853  
Interest bearing     745,653       596,311  
Total deposits     1,121,955       927,164  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance     2,369       1,884  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     21,000       28,000  
Lease Liability – Operating     2,363       2,604  
Lease Liability – Financing     533       496  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     14,754       13,540  
Total liabilities     1,162,974       973,688  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   $     $  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 16,049,454 shares and 16,377,936 shares outstanding, respectively     161       164  
Additional paid-in capital     136,434       145,335  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares     (7,432 )     (8,301 )
Retained earnings     132,670       114,323  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)     230       (139 )
Total stockholders’ equity     262,063       251,382  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,425,037     $ 1,225,070  
             



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

                           
    Quarter Ended December 31   Year Ended December 31,  
     2022    2021      2022      2021    
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
INTEREST INCOME:                              
Loans   $ 23,748   $ 12,661     $ 69,992     $ 47,898    
Interest-earning deposits     542     41       1,260       115    
Securities     216     114       750       391    
Total Interest Income     24,506     12,816       72,002       48,404    
INTEREST EXPENSE:                              
Deposits     3,421     969       7,544       4,359    
Borrowings     129     178       546       706    
Financing lease     9     9       37       36    
Total Interest Expense     3,559     1,156       8,127       5,101    
Net Interest Income     20,947     11,660       63,875       43,303    
Provision for loan loss     439           439       3,610    
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses     20,508     11,660       63,436       39,693    
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                              
Other loan fees and service charges     432     472       1,994       1,568    
Gain on disposition of equipment               98       7    
Earnings on bank owned life insurance     155     153       604       600    
Investment advisory fees     110     133       474       514    
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities     62     (174 )     (1,573 )     (389 )  
Other     20     17       86       54    
Total Non-Interest Income     779     601       1,683       2,354    
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:                              
Salaries and employee benefits     4,130     3,773       15,549       14,996    
Occupancy expense     665     581       2,428       2,115    
Equipment     283     275       1,107       993    
Outside data processing     497     434       1,886       1,652    
Advertising     115     55       299       139    
Impairment loss on goodwill     451     -       451       -    
Real estate owned expense     371     8       623       93    
Other     2,127     1,630       8,347       6,485    
Total Non-Interest Expenses     8,639     6,756       30,690       26,473    
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     12,648     5,505       34,429       15,574    
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     4,385     1,297       9,586       3,669    
NET INCOME   $ 8,263   $ 4,208     $ 24,843     $ 11,905    



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

                           
    Quarter Ended December 31   Year Ended December 31,  
     2022      2021      2022      2021    
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)   (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Per share data:                              
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.54     $ 0.27     $ 1.61     $ 0.75    
Earnings per share - diluted     0.54       NA     1.58       NA  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     15,187       15,501       15,433       15,854    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     15,330       NA     15,726       NA  
Performance ratios/data:                            
Return on average total assets     2.47 %     1.46 %     1.95 %     1.13 %  
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.50 %     6.71 %     9.60 %     6.03 %  
Net interest income   $ 20,947     $ 11,660     $ 63,875     $ 43,303    
Net interest margin     6.64 %     4.32 %     5.32 %     4.40 %  
Efficiency ratio     39.76 %     55.10 %     46.81 %     57.98 %  
Net charge-off ratio     0.15 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.40 %  
                           
Loan portfolio composition:                 December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
One-to-four family               $ 5,467     $ 7,189    
Multi-family                 117,760       84,425    
Mixed-use                 21,902       28,744    
  Total residential real estate                 145,129       120,358    
Non-residential real estate                 30,949       50,016    
Construction                 930,628       683,830    
Commercial and industrial                 110,069       118,378    
Consumer                 546       269    
  Gross loans                 1,217,321       972,851    
Deferred loan (fees) costs, net                 372       484    
Total loans               $ 1,217,693     $ 973,335    
Asset quality data:                          
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing               $ -     $ -    
Non-accrual loans                 -       -    
OREO property                 1,456       1,996    
Total non-performing assets               $ 1,456     $ 1,996    
                           
Allowance for loan losses to total loans                 0.45 %     0.54 %  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans                 NA     NA  
Non-performing loans to total loans                 0.00 %     0.00 %  
Non-performing assets to total assets                 0.10 %     0.16 %  
                           
Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios:                          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.49 %     15.28 %  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.16 %     14.87 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.16 %     14.87 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio                 16.49 %     16.79 %  



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)

                                       
    Quarter Ended December 31, 2022   Quarter Ended December 31, 2021  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
     Balance    and dividend    Yield    Balance    and dividend    Yield  
    (In thousands, except yield/cost information)   (In thousands, except yield/cost information)  
Loan receivable Gross   $ 1,160,736     $ 23,748     8.18 %   $ 933,783     $ 12,661     5.42 %  
Securities     44,825       196     1.75 %     28,866       97     1.34 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     1,238       20     6.46 %     1,569       17     4.33 %  
Other interest-earning assets     54,339       542     3.99 %     114,356       41     0.14 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,261,138       24,506     7.77 %     1,078,574       12,816     4.75 %  
Allowance for loan losses     (5,462 )                 (5,242 )              
Non-interest-earning assets     83,687                   77,027                
Total assets   $ 1,339,363                 $ 1,150,359                
                                       
Interest-bearing demand deposit   $ 95,448     $ 317     1.33 %   $ 119,598     $ 193     0.65 %  
Savings and club accounts     262,994       1,347     2.05 %     133,938       153     0.46 %  
Certificates of deposit     327,551       1,757     2.15 %     301,062       623     0.83 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     685,993       3,421     1.99 %     554,598       969     0.70 %  
Borrowed money     21,000       138     2.63 %     28,000       187     2.67 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     706,993       3,559     2.01 %     582,598       1,156     0.79 %  
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit     349,991                   299,911                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     18,034                   17,036                
Total liabilities     1,075,018                   899,545                
Equity     264,345                   250,814                
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,339,363                 $ 1,150,359                
                                       
Net interest income / interest spread         $ 20,947     5.76 %         $ 11,660     3.96 %  
Net interest rate margin                 6.64 %                 4.32 %  
Net interest earning assets   $ 554,145                 $ 495,976                
Average interest-earning assets                                      
to interest-bearing liabilities     178.38 %                 185.13 %              



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)

                                     
    Year Ended December 31, 2022   Year Ended December 31, 2021
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
       Balance      and dividend      Yield   Balance      and dividend      Yield
    (In thousands, except yield/cost information)   (In thousands, except yield/cost information)
Loan receivable Gross   $ 1,054,577     $ 69,992     6.64 %   $ 866,518     $ 47,898     5.53 %
Securities     42,771       681     1.59 %     23,026       320     1.39 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     1,299       69     5.31 %     1,576       71     4.51 %
Other interest-earning assets     101,999       1,260     1.24 %     91,999       115     0.13 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,200,646       72,002     6.00 %     983,119       48,404     4.92 %
Allowance for loan losses     (5,387 )                 (5,154 )            
Non-interest-earning assets     79,835                   72,855              
Total assets   $ 1,275,094                 $ 1,050,820              
                                     
Interest-bearing demand deposit   $ 108,077     $ 918     0.85 %   $ 114,940     $ 696     0.61 %
Savings and club accounts     228,811       2,688     1.17 %     108,877       328     0.30 %
Certificates of deposit     285,991       3,938     1.38 %     316,690       3,335     1.05 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     622,879       7,544     1.21 %     540,507       4,359     0.81 %
Borrowed money     22,247       583     2.62 %     28,000       742     2.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     645,126       8,127     1.26 %     568,507       5,101     0.90 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit     355,118                   260,529              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     16,137                   24,310              
Total liabilities     1,016,381                   853,346              
Equity     258,713                   197,474              
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,275,094                 $ 1,050,820              
                                     
Net interest income / interest spread         $ 63,875     4.74 %         $ 43,303     4.02 %
Net interest rate margin                 5.32 %                 4.40 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 555,520                 $ 414,612              
Average interest-earning assets                                    
to interest-bearing liabilities     186.11 %                 172.93 %            

 


CONTACT:        
Kenneth A. Martinek
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

PHONE:        
(914) 684-2500

Primary Logo

