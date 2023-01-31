iMedia Appoints Alan Aldworth to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia”) (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) announced today that it has appointed Alan Aldworth to its board of directors, effective January 30, 2023.



Mr. Aldworth is a proven media executive with over 30 years of leadership positions in publicly held interactive media and publishing companies, including his roles as CEO of ProQuest, President of Tribune Education, and CFO of Tribune Company Publishing Division. At Tribune and ProQuest, and subsequently as a board director, Mr. Aldworth led public offerings, raised venture capital, public and private debt, and managed over 50 M&A transactions and divestures totaling $5 billion. Today, Mr. Aldworth is Managing Director of Alexander West Capital, LLC. Mr. Aldworth holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Accounting from DePaul University, holds an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management Northwestern University, and is a CPA (non-active status).

“Alan is an important addition to our board,” said Landel Hobbs, chairman of iMedia. “His experience in media as a public company director complemented by his entrepreneurial achievements will enable him to instantly create a positive impact on our journey.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Aldworth said, “I am excited to be part of iMedia and I look forward to helping the teams continue to build an entrepreneurial culture focused on innovation. Today’s shifting media landscape requires that skill and that grit.”

Mr. Aldworth fills a board vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Letizio, effective January 30, 2023. Commenting on the departure, Hobbs said: “On behalf of the iMedia board, we appreciate Lisa’s years of service and contributions to our business and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) is a global media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns and operates four television networks, ShopHQ, 1-2-3.tv, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth. It’s flagship television network, ShopHQ is nationally distributed in the U.S. to over 90 million homes via its affiliation agreements with cable, satellite, and broadcast platforms, and it reaches additional viewers through its social platforms and its OTT Apps available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart-televisions.

iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

