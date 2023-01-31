Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,388 in the last 365 days.

Inari Medical to Participate Virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will participate virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

Investor Contact:
ICR Westwicke
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inari Medical to Participate Virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.