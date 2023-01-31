Sen. Bill Dotzler Responds to Governor’s Action Clearing Veterans Trust Fund Backlog

Iowa state Sen. Bill Dotzler released the following statement regarding Gov. Kim Reynolds’ move on Tuesday to allocate $440,000 to clear a backlog of grant awards from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund:

“I’m glad to see Gov. Reynolds has heard our call to action and found a fix for the Veterans Trust Fund shortfall,” Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said. “We can all agree that providing the resources to meet Iowa veterans’ needs is the right thing to do – this year and every year.”

“That said, the governor’s solution is only a temporary one.” Dotzler said. “Senate Democrats have a plan to shore up the trust fund’s finances long-term, and we look forward to working with the governor and Republican lawmakers to get it done. We should never turn away an Iowa veteran in need.”

Dotzler serves as ranking member on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and earlier this month introduced legislation to provide immediate additional funds for the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and avoid future funding shortfalls.

That bill, Senate File 82, would boost the fund by $500,000 in the current year and then double trust fund appropriations to $1 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1. The trust fund provides critical help for Iowa veterans, including emergency assistance for medical care and equipment, home and vehicle repairs, and counseling.

The governor’s move on Tuesday draws funds from the state’s allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which are federal funds made available through the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.

###