January 31 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Election Rules

News Release

Denver, January 31, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement House Bill 21-1071 (Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections).

The preliminary draft rules regarding Elections are intended to ensure uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of Federal and Colorado election laws; improve elections administration in Colorado; increase the transparency and security of the election process; and implement amendments required by House Bill 21-1071 concerning the tabulation, reporting, and canvassing of results for a coordinated election using instant runoff voting conducted by a single county.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for March 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Online registration for the hearing can be found at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4218658319040372313. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

This rulemaking webpage can be found here, and the Notice of Rulemaking can be found here.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.