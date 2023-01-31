VSP news release; unlawful fornication, false information to police case # 22B1002578

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1002578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                           

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B East Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 4-24-2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, Brattleboro, Dummerston area in Windham County

VIOLATION: Fornication by Person's Prohibited to Marry (Vermont Statutes Annotated Title 13 VSA 205, Title 15 VSA 1a) and False Report to Police (13 VSA 1754). 

 

ACCUSED: Samuel W. Hunt                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale NH

 

VICTIM: Not released

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Beginning on April 26th, 2022, Vermont State Police BCI began an investigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County on April 24th, 2022.  This investigation determined that Samuel W. Hunt age 37 committed the above offenses.  Detectives with Hinsdale NH Police Department assisted with this investigation. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2-1-23 1 PM           

COURT: Windham Criminal

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

