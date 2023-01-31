VSP news release; unlawful fornication, false information to police case # 22B1002578
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 4-24-2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, Brattleboro, Dummerston area in Windham County
VIOLATION: Fornication by Person's Prohibited to Marry (Vermont Statutes Annotated Title 13 VSA 205, Title 15 VSA 1a) and False Report to Police (13 VSA 1754).
ACCUSED: Samuel W. Hunt
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale NH
VICTIM: Not released
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Beginning on April 26th, 2022, Vermont State Police BCI began an investigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County on April 24th, 2022. This investigation determined that Samuel W. Hunt age 37 committed the above offenses. Detectives with Hinsdale NH Police Department assisted with this investigation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-1-23 1 PM
COURT: Windham Criminal
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690