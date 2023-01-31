DEP to Launch Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program for Impacted Coastal Homeowners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 31, 2023 ~ A pplications will be accepted beginning Feb . 1, 2023 ~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental (DEP) is launching the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program this week to help Floridians in the hardest hit counties offset costs associated with addressing coastal beach erosion from Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole. The online grant application portal will accept applications beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2023. Funding assistance is available for eligible homeowners who apply and qualify for this program in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sarasota and Volusia counties. Projects may include construction projects for sand placement and temporary or permanent coastal armoring. “We are grateful we are able to help support recovery for these communities,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “DEP has been in these communities since the storms hit, and we look forward to continuing our efforts through this new program to help expedite recovery for affected areas.” During the December 2022 special legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature created the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program and allocated $50 million to help coastal homeowners address the damages from coastal erosion during the storms. DEP developed emergency rules for this new program in accordance with Chapter 2022-272 Laws of Florida. To be eligible for this grant, the owner must be an eligible applicant of an eligible residential property with an eligible project and eligible costs. Additionally, applicants must provide required submittals for reimbursement. The application is designed to help Floridians understand their eligibility. All projects must be permitted prior to implementation and reimbursement, and DEP may reimburse 50% of eligible project costs, up to a maximum of $150,000 per parcel. Applicants will be able to complete and submit their projects through this portal as well as upload any required documents for their projects, including invoices and payable receipts. DEP has developed tutorials and a Frequently Asked Questions document to help applicants navigate the application portal and understand the provisions of the emergency rules. Although the department encourages online submittal, a paper application is also available. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and priority will be given to low- and moderate-income homeowners. Please visit FloridaDEP.gov/hurricane for more information about the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program, emergency permitting, and the storm recovery assistance resources available seaward of a coastal construction control line.