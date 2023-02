USGrants.org Releases Monthly Report on Grants for Businesses in January 2023

USGrants.org has tracked, across all business programs, over 16,874 funding opportunities and $73.74B allocated funding to date.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked, across all business programs, over 16,874 funding opportunities and $73.74B allocated funding as of January 2023. Here's the breakdown by category and the number of programs and amount of funding tracked for each:

AC and Heating Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $92,400,136

Agriculture Research Companies

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $44,700,000

Agriculture Services

Tracked Programs: 153

Tracked Funding: $1,152,585,744

Ambulatory Services

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $10,800,000

Applied Science

Tracked Programs: 17

Tracked Funding: $17,563,000

Architects

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $29,327,010

Architectural Engineering Services

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $0

Armed Forces

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $4,250,000

Artificial Intelligence Researchers

Tracked Programs: 21

Tracked Funding: $38,382,160

Attorney Offices

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $13,980,000

Automotive Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $7,350,100

Aviation Companies

Tracked Programs: 24

Tracked Funding: $3,007,958,718

Banking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,247,000

Blood Transfusion Services

Tracked Programs: 35

Tracked Funding: $52,706,453

Broadcasting Services

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $4,650,000

Business Consultants

Tracked Programs: 369

Tracked Funding: $335,550,335

Business Innovation

Tracked Programs: 103

Tracked Funding: $29,517,166

Business Outreach Centres

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $2,375,000

Business Technology Services

Tracked Programs: 31

Tracked Funding: $2,315,000

Campground Organizations

Tracked Programs: 16

Tracked Funding: $957,276

Cemeteries

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $619,452,038

Child Care Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 86

Tracked Funding: $200,571,458

Church

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $10,401,452

Climate Change Organizations

Tracked Programs: 248

Tracked Funding: $228,825,821

Coal Mining Companies

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $66,930,209

Colleges

Tracked Programs: 298

Tracked Funding: $419,739,263

Community Development Services

Tracked Programs: 77

Tracked Funding: $371,568,210

Concrete Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $14,936,344

Construction Companies

Tracked Programs: 155

Tracked Funding: $1,907,565,426

Consumer Protection Companies

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $1,290,000

Criminal Justice Services

Tracked Programs: 132

Tracked Funding: $254,148,101

Cyberinfrastructure Services

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $38,142,464

Cybersecurity Services

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $362,662,181

Dental Services

Tracked Programs: 81

Tracked Funding: $18,224,000

Dentists

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $4,150,000

Disability Services

Tracked Programs: 249

Tracked Funding: $255,267,378

Disaster Recovery Groups

Tracked Programs: 164

Tracked Funding: $1,812,689,799

Educators

Tracked Programs: 44

Tracked Funding: $54,515,300

Elementary Schools

Tracked Programs: 211

Tracked Funding: $357,993,000

Emergency Management Programs

Tracked Programs: 170

Tracked Funding: $329,169,500

Emergency Medical Services

Tracked Programs: 36

Tracked Funding: $19,803,000

Employment Offices

Tracked Programs: 237

Tracked Funding: $1,572,704,200

Energy Storage Services

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $297,352,781

Engineering Companies

Tracked Programs: 454

Tracked Funding: $862,053,832

Entrepreneurs

Tracked Programs: 128

Tracked Funding: $97,465,662

Environmental Engineering Services

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $100,000

Environmental Groups

Tracked Programs: 776

Tracked Funding: $583,138,111

Farming Businesses

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $1,640,295

Fire Training Programs

Tracked Programs: 21

Tracked Funding: $4,396,851

Fishing Companies

Tracked Programs: 47

Tracked Funding: $55,631,825

Florists

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $148,096

Food and Nutrition Companies

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $250,606,250

Food Research Programs

Tracked Programs: 38

Tracked Funding: $228,310,000

Forensic Services

Tracked Programs: 108

Tracked Funding: $275,556,011

Forestry Services

Tracked Programs: 31

Tracked Funding: $14,163,337

Gaming Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $1,358,000

Health and Safety Services

Tracked Programs: 29

Tracked Funding: $11,884,500

Healthcare Providers

Tracked Programs: 98

Tracked Funding: $238,115,000

High Schools

Tracked Programs: 53

Tracked Funding: $63,618,805

Historical Sites

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $555,000

HIV and AIDS support

Tracked Programs: 683

Tracked Funding: $3,042,384,596

Hospitals

Tracked Programs: 109

Tracked Funding: $365,585,878

Hotels

Tracked Programs: 1

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Housing Providers

Tracked Programs: 249

Tracked Funding: $1,239,184,470

Hunting Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $4,792,968

Influenza Research

Tracked Programs: 91

Tracked Funding: $687,812,000

Information Technology Services

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $174,386,136

Infrastructure Services

Tracked Programs: 434

Tracked Funding: $8,021,709,717

Innovation Research Organizations

Tracked Programs: 101

Tracked Funding: $17,850,500

Inspection Companies

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $615,424,469

Insurance Companies

Tracked Programs: 49

Tracked Funding: $522,531,336

Journalism Programs

Tracked Programs: 59

Tracked Funding: $34,845,598

Landscaping Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $447,545

Legal Services

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,285,043

Libraries

Tracked Programs: 43

Tracked Funding: $26,573,500

Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 167

Tracked Funding: $4,699,240,451

Manufacturing Innovation Programs

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $930,000,004

Marketing Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $353,719,337

Memorial Services

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $279,194,892

Mental Health Services

Tracked Programs: 246

Tracked Funding: $196,526,000

Military Services

Tracked Programs: 122

Tracked Funding: $268,997,811

Mining Companies

Tracked Programs: 85

Tracked Funding: $109,090,871

Mortgage Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $6,000,000

Motels

Tracked Programs: 3

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Museums

Tracked Programs: 51

Tracked Funding: $23,890,032

Music Programs

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $6,211,178

Nanotechnology Companies

Tracked Programs: 28

Tracked Funding: $6,000,000

Natural Resource Organizations

Tracked Programs: 352

Tracked Funding: $238,279,845

Non Profit Organizations

Tracked Programs: 15

Tracked Funding: $31,537,000

Nuclear Forensics

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $38,435,000

Nuclear Physics Programs

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $6,670,000

Nuclear Science Programs

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $102,000,000

Nursing Services

Tracked Programs: 62

Tracked Funding: $53,849,223

Obesity Prevention Programs

Tracked Programs: 17

Tracked Funding: $34,506,250

Oil and Gas Companies

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $218,850,009

Pest Control Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 56

Tracked Funding: $137,177,227

Pharmacies

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $550,000

Physicians

Tracked Programs: 49

Tracked Funding: $7,225,000

Power Generation Companies

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $21,500,006

Publishing Businesses

Tracked Programs: 41

Tracked Funding: $7,625,000

Radiochemistry Programs

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $4,300,000

Radiology Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $0

Rail Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 97

Tracked Funding: $18,594,148,472

Recreational Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 67

Tracked Funding: $17,803,202

Recycling Services

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $18,209,426

Refugee Services

Tracked Programs: 242

Tracked Funding: $302,765,000

Rehabilitation Research Programs

Tracked Programs: 282

Tracked Funding: $144,734,452

Rehabilitation Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 595

Tracked Funding: $591,633,813

Religious Freedom Programs

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $22,463,697

Religious Organizations

Tracked Programs: 53

Tracked Funding: $39,148,696

Renewable Energy Services

Tracked Programs: 69

Tracked Funding: $45,643,511

Renovation Companies

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $7,589,752

Rental Companies

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $20,400,000

Residential Care Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $0

Retail Stores

Tracked Programs: 18

Tracked Funding: $20,340,000

Retirement Services

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $13,522,593

Schools

Tracked Programs: 146

Tracked Funding: $532,406,421

Social Services

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $313,151,716

Space Exploration Organizations

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $5,550,000

Student Internship Programs

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $546,367

Supply Chain Services

Tracked Programs: 39

Tracked Funding: $240,166,508

Technical Assistance Providers

Tracked Programs: 1162

Tracked Funding: $2,540,318,414

Technical Support Providers

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $573,828,534

Technology Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 1107

Tracked Funding: $2,707,931,847

Telecommunication Services

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,109,150

Textile Services

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $1,330,000

Tourism Companies

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $110,293,233

Training Services

Tracked Programs: 2132

Tracked Funding: $2,759,492,469

Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 249

Tracked Funding: $1,603,010,369

Travel Agencies

Tracked Programs: 63

Tracked Funding: $68,161,057

Tribal Colleges and Universities

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $36,675,000

Trucking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $15,000

Universities

Tracked Programs: 506

Tracked Funding: $590,630,684

Utility Companies

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $2,176,002

Veteran Support Organizations

Tracked Programs: 157

Tracked Funding: $638,656,349

Video Production Companies

Tracked Programs: 36

Tracked Funding: $4,329,769

Waste Management Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 47

Tracked Funding: $30,212,042

Water Conservation Organizations

Tracked Programs: 151

Tracked Funding: $77,260,608

Welfare Services

Tracked Programs: 51

Tracked Funding: $220,871,237

Wildlife Refuge Services

Tracked Programs: 115

Tracked Funding: $96,571,960

Wildlife Restoration Services

Tracked Programs: 75

Tracked Funding: $371,775,259

Women Entrepreneurs

Tracked Programs: 26

Tracked Funding: $2,046,175

Women in Business

Tracked Programs: 535

Tracked Funding: $1,067,336,293

For more information on the list of funding programs in each category, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business