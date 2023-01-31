Deana Scott, CEO of Raving, "We are excited to have Andrew Cardno speaking at Raving NEXT about the importance of tribal data sovereignty."

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raving and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that Andrew Cardno would be speaking about the importance of tribal data sovereignty and important considerations as to where the data is housed. These considerations extend from regulatory controls to data transaction taxation risks.

"Today, tribal nations have a choice about where to house their data and this choice has serious sovereignty consequences. For example, housing the data on a state government regulated server exposes the tribal nation to the real risk of the state imposing onerous regulations and the additional risk of the gaming data being exposed to taxation. We are pleased to bring to the table known analytics and software expert Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, to provide our attendees with all of the information they need to make the right decision for their tribe," said Deana Scott, CEO of Raving.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated "Once lost, sovereignty is hard, if not impossible, to recover. Consider the example where in ten years a state government decides to impose a tax on the use of tribal gaming data. If the data and services are housed in servers on state land, there may be little the tribal nation can to do avoid payment of these taxes. Furthermore, Cardno went on to say, there are over five hundred government agencies that have the right to investigate data and if this data is housed outside of tribal land, the agency may not even have to notify the tribal nation of the investigation."

ABOUT Raving

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For over two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises and 71 commercial properties along with First Nations throughout Canada and internationally in Europe and Asia. From years on the casino floor, we understand all aspects of your gaming and resort operations and the challenges and sticky situations gaming executives face. We pride ourselves on building custom programs tailored to your needs, utilizing evidence-based methodologies to identify the root cause and create lasting solutions.

Our team of over 20 strategic partners, all experienced gaming and hospitality professionals, support Tribal organizations and commercial casinos worldwide in strategically improving their overall operations. Raving produces several events and publications including Raving Host and Player Development Conference; Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Analytics and Marketing Conference; Casino Marketing and Technology Conference; Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine. Visit www.betravingknows.com to subscribe to our publications or contact Daniel Wood daniel@betravingknows.com, 775-329-7864 to find out more about Raving's products and services.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

