Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings (unaudited)

/EIN News/ -- Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly and year to date results of net income of $4,364 and $14,933 in 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2022 performance reflects another year of strong profitability, record loan growth, and robust asset quality.   Net interest income increased 18.7% to an annual record of $52.5 million as a result of a 30.5% increase in gross loans, and a nine basis point expansion in our net interest margin.   This growth helped partially offset a higher provision for loan losses associated with the significant growth we experienced in our loan portfolio, reduced noninterest income due to a meaningful reduction in the sale of residential mortgages, and higher noninterest expense.   In addition, the growth we experienced in gross loans during 2022 contributed to a 19.6% year-over-year increase in total assets, which ended the year at a record of $1.69 billion.”

Mr. Justice continued, “As we look to 2023, we plan to focus on expanding net interest income by capitalizing on the growth we have produced over the past several years.   In fact, since 2018, we have nearly doubled our loan portfolio, while we have preserved asset quality and maintained a stable net interest margin.   Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to navigate a more uncertain economic period as we focus on sustaining excellent asset quality, controlling operating expenses, and providing superior financial services to our customers and communities.   As a result, we believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 17,782     $ 15,726     $ 13,411     $ 12,301     $ 11,749  
Interest expense     3,645       1,738       785       599       645  
Net interest income     14,137       13,988       12,626       11,702       11,104  
Provision for loan losses     847       1,231       525       502       38  
Noninterest income     1,933       2,377       2,778       2,792       3,097  
Noninterest expenses     9,765       10,125       10,544       10,151       9,957  
Federal income tax expense     1,094       1,000       859       757       864  
Net income   $ 4,364     $ 4,009     $ 3,476     $ 3,084     $ 3,342  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.99     $ 0.91     $ 0.79     $ 0.69     $ 0.74  
Dividends   $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.08  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 26.22     $ 25.22     $ 24.53     $ 24.97     $ 25.43  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 23.40     $ 25.20     $ 27.85     $ 29.25     $ 28.28  
Low   $ 21.60     $ 23.00     $ 24.40     $ 27.10     $ 25.75  
Close(1)   $ 22.20     $ 23.00     $ 25.00     $ 27.90     $ 28.28  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     1.06 %     1.02 %     0.96 %     0.86 %     0.98 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     14.01 %     12.96 %     11.55 %     10.53 %     10.56 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     15.21 %     14.10 %     12.60 %     11.49 %     10.87 %
Efficiency ratio     60.77 %     61.87 %     68.45 %     70.04 %     70.11 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.57 %     4.27 %     3.96 %     3.70 %     3.67 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     1.42 %     0.75 %     0.38 %     0.29 %     0.33 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.63 %     3.79 %     3.73 %     3.52 %     3.47 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 125,049     $ 129,886     $ 136,725     $ 151,579     $ 164,942  
Gross loans   $ 1,436,166     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,892     $ 1,139,351     $ 1,100,092  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 13,000     $ 12,200     $ 11,000     $ 11,000     $ 10,500  
Total assets   $ 1,694,999     $ 1,595,126     $ 1,474,307     $ 1,435,501     $ 1,417,801  
Total deposits   $ 1,332,883     $ 1,345,209     $ 1,231,543     $ 1,252,892     $ 1,228,298  
Borrowed funds   $ 222,350     $ 116,600     $ 111,000     $ 52,000     $ 50,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 126,087     $ 121,630     $ 118,566     $ 121,346     $ 124,455  
Net loans to total deposits     106.77 %     99.51 %     99.22 %     90.06 %     88.71 %
Common shares outstanding     4,439,725       4,434,937       4,429,357       4,459,544       4,496,701  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,637,191     $ 1,558,040     $ 1,449,874     $ 1,448,545     $ 1,353,694  
Earning assets   $ 1,544,880     $ 1,464,233     $ 1,360,658     $ 1,348,647     $ 1,273,650  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,016,876     $ 917,888     $ 826,708     $ 831,200     $ 773,082  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 123,567     $ 122,695     $ 120,659     $ 118,759     $ 125,500  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 113,810     $ 112,829     $ 110,686     $ 108,862     $ 121,933  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,413,710       4,408,399       4,417,447       4,451,607       4,520,962  
Unvested stock grants     24,460       24,460       24,460       27,466       20,671  
Total common shares outstanding     4,438,170       4,432,859       4,441,907       4,479,073       4,541,633  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.16 %     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.20 %     0.18 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.15 %     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.17 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %     0.97 %     0.95 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %     0.97 %     0.96 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     %     %     0.04 %     %     %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans     0.06 %     0.10 %     0.04 %     0.05 %     %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     10.84 %     10.96 %     11.36 %     12.07 %     12.22 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.93 %     10.07 %     10.50 %     11.13 %     11.30 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     8.94 %     9.04 %     9.39 %     9.94 %     10.07 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.75 %     8.91 %     9.30 %     9.07 %     9.13 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended:

    (unaudited)                
    12/31/2022   12/31/2021   12/31/2020   12/31/2019   12/31/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $         59,220     $         46,910     $         45,979     $         43,541     $         36,350  
Interest expense             6,767               2,736               5,924               8,627               5,827  
Net interest income             52,453               44,174               40,055               34,914               30,523  
Provision for loan losses             3,105               (180 )             5,634               1,335               1,057  
Noninterest income             9,880               14,080               19,640               8,163               8,277  
Noninterest expenses             40,585               37,663               34,684               27,223               25,310  
Federal income tax expense             3,710               4,192               3,913               2,941               2,319  
Net income   $         14,933     $         16,579     $         15,464     $         11,578     $         10,114  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $         3.38     $         3.60     $         3.31     $         2.49     $         2.65  
Dividends   $         0.36     $         0.32     $         0.30     $         0.28     $         0.24  
Tangible book value(1)   $         26.22     $         25.43     $         23.88     $         20.87     $         18.32  
Quoted market value                    
High   $         29.25     $         28.28     $         26.00     $         25.50     $         23.00  
Low   $         21.60     $         21.90     $         12.55     $         20.05     $         18.88  
Close(1)   $         22.20     $         28.28     $         22.00     $         25.23     $         21.00  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.98 %     1.26 %     1.29 %     1.20 %     1.20 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.30 %     13.52 %     14.05 %     12.02 %     15.05 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     13.39 %     13.93 %     14.57 %     12.59 %     16.23 %
Efficiency ratio     65.11 %     64.65 %     58.10 %     63.20 %     65.23 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.15 %     3.80 %     4.01 %     4.77 %     4.57 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     0.75 %     0.36 %     0.82 %     1.41 %     1.07 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.67 %     3.58 %     3.50 %     3.83 %     3.84 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 125,049     $ 164,942     $ 76,111     $ 61,621     $ 94,721  
Gross loans   $ 1,436,166     $ 1,100,092     $ 1,066,562     $ 870,555     $ 772,227  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 13,000     $ 10,500     $ 10,900     $ 5,813     $ 4,488  
Total assets   $ 1,694,999     $ 1,417,801     $ 1,251,446     $ 1,034,759     $ 926,450  
Total deposits   $ 1,332,883     $ 1,228,298     $ 1,071,976     $ 863,102     $ 763,124  
Borrowed funds   $ 222,350     $ 50,000     $ 49,000     $ 61,500     $ 69,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 126,087     $ 124,455     $ 115,868     $ 101,444     $ 89,516  
Net loans to total deposits     106.77 %     88.71 %     98.48 %     100.19 %     100.60 %
Common shares outstanding     4,439,725       4,496,701       4,694,275       4,664,369       4,636,455  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,523,419     $ 1,311,673     $ 1,200,605     $ 961,586     $ 844,673  
Earning assets   $ 1,429,605     $ 1,237,755     $ 1,147,570     $ 913,574     $ 796,283  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 898,170     $ 754,622     $ 726,869     $ 612,549     $ 544,344  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 121,422     $ 122,629     $ 110,094     $ 96,358     $ 67,192  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 111,548     $ 118,986     $ 106,140     $ 91,994     $ 62,329  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,422,791       4,603,259       4,669,979       4,643,955       3,811,677  
Unvested stock grants     25,212       20,984       14,027       9,917       756  
Total common shares outstanding     4,448,003       4,624,243       4,684,006       4,653,872       3,812,433  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.16 %     0.18 %     0.75 %     0.17 %     0.14 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.15 %     0.17 %     0.64 %     0.14 %     0.12 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)     0.91 %     0.95 %     1.02 %     0.67 %     0.58 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)     0.91 %     0.96 %     1.23 %     0.67 %     0.58 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.05 %     %     0.02 %
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans     0.25 %   (0.02)        %     0.56 %     0.16 %     0.15 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     10.84 %     12.22 %     15.14 %     14.03 %     14.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.93 %     11.30 %     13.93 %     13.33 %     13.40 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     8.94 %     10.07 %     12.38 %     11.64 %     11.52 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.75 %     9.13 %     9.80 %     11.20 %     10.92 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Net income   $         4,364     $         4,009     $         3,476     $         3,084     $         3,342  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Accretion on purchased loans             (20 )             (20 )             (20 )             (20 )             (154 )
Amortization of core deposit intangibles             85               85               85               85               54  
Amortization on acquired time deposits             (21 )             (21 )             (21 )             (21 )             2  
Other acquisition related expenses             —               —               11               202               178  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)             44               44               55               246               80  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Prepayment penalties collected             (61 )             (119 )             (48 )             (162 )             (91 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)             (61 )             (119 )             (48 )             (162 )             (91 )
  Adjusted net income from operations   $         4,347     $         3,934     $         3,483     $         3,168     $         3,331  
                     
Net interest income   $         14,137     $         13,988     $         12,626     $         11,702     $         11,104  
Accretion on purchased loans             (25 )             (25 )             (26 )             (25 )             (195 )
Prepayment penalties collected             (77 )             (150 )             (61 )             (205 )             (115 )
Amortization on acquired time deposits             (27 )             (27 )             (26 )             (27 )             3  
Adjusted net interest income   $         14,008     $         13,786     $         12,513     $         11,445     $         10,797  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.98     $ 0.89     $ 0.79     $ 0.71     $ 0.74  
Return on average assets     1.05 %     1.00 %     0.96 %     0.89 %     0.98 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     13.96 %     12.72 %     11.58 %     10.82 %     10.53 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     15.15 %     13.83 %     12.62 %     11.80 %     10.84 %
Efficiency ratio     60.58 %     61.98 %     68.16 %     68.75 %     69.55 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.54 %     4.22 %     3.93 %     3.63 %     3.57 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     1.41 %     0.74 %     0.37 %     0.28 %     0.33 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.60 %     3.74 %     3.70 %     3.44 %     3.37 %
                     


    Year to Date December 31   Variance
      2022       2021     Amount   %
Net income   $         14,933     $         16,579     $         (1,646 )           (9.93)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Accretion on purchased loans     (80 )     (609 )     529     (86.86)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     340       215       125     58.14 %
Amortization on acquired time deposits     (84 )     8       (92 )   (1,150.00)%
Other acquisition related expenses     213       229       (16 )   (6.99)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     389       (157 )     546     (347.77)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Prepayment penalties collected     (390 )     (205 )     (185 )   90.24 %
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (390 )     (205 )     (185 )   90.24 %
  Adjusted net income from operations   $ 14,932     $ 16,217     $ (1,285 )   (7.92)%
                 
Net interest income   $ 52,453     $ 44,174     $ 8,279     18.74 %
Accretion on purchased loans     (101 )     (770 )     669     (86.88)%
Prepayment penalties collected     (493 )     (260 )     (233 )   89.62 %
Amortization on acquired time deposits     (107 )     12       (119 )   (991.67)%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 51,752     $ 43,156     $ 8,596     19.92 %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 3.38     $ 3.52     $ (0.14 )   (3.98)%
Return on average assets     0.98 %     1.24 %       (0.26)%
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.30 %     13.22 %       (0.92)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     13.39 %     13.63 %       (0.24)%
Efficiency ratio     64.72 %     64.82 %       (0.10)%
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.11 %     3.72 %       0.39 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     0.74 %     0.36 %       0.38 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.62 %     3.50 %       0.12 %
                 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,397,113     $ 17,024   4.83 %   $ 1,294,302     $ 15,004   4.60 %   $ 1,050,383     $ 11,235   4.24 %
Taxable investment securities     112,321       443   1.56 %     121,704       443   1.44 %     129,817       389   1.19 %
Nontaxable investment securities     14,326       81   2.24 %     14,517       83   2.27 %     16,876       94   2.21 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     12,261       116   3.75 %     28,384       160   2.24 %     73,022       33   0.18 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     8,859       135   6.05 %     5,326       54   4.02 %     3,552       18   2.01 %
Total earning assets     1,544,880       17,799   4.57 %     1,464,233       15,744   4.27 %     1,273,650       11,769   3.67 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for loan losses     (12,538 )             (11,478 )             (10,773 )        
Premises and equipment, net     15,866               16,315               16,568          
Accrued income and other assets     88,983               88,970               74,249          
Total assets   $ 1,637,191             $ 1,558,040             $ 1,353,694          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 320,672     $ 1,383   1.71 %   $ 318,771     $ 818   1.02 %   $ 250,327     $ 132   0.21 %
Savings deposits     362,250       170   0.19 %     371,020       126   0.13 %     344,180       113   0.13 %
Time deposits     133,166       523   1.56 %     102,472       121   0.47 %     128,574       224   0.69 %
Borrowed funds     200,788       1,569   3.10 %     125,625       673   2.13 %     50,001       176   1.40 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,016,876       3,645   1.42 %     917,888       1,738   0.75 %     773,082       645   0.33 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits     484,586               505,435               444,929          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     12,162               12,022               10,183          
Shareholders' equity     123,567               122,695               125,500          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,637,191             $ 1,558,040             $ 1,353,694          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 14,154           $ 14,006           $ 11,124    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.63 %           3.79 %           3.47 %
                                     


    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                        
Total loans   $ 1,247,996     $ 56,610   4.54 %   $ 1,037,189     $ 45,129   4.35 %
Taxable investment securities     126,925       1,767   1.39 %     98,002       1,285   1.31 %
Nontaxable investment securities     15,215       342   2.25 %     17,090       394   2.31 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     34,145       345   1.01 %     81,970       112   0.14 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     5,324       228   4.28 %     3,504       73   2.08 %
Total earning assets     1,429,605       59,292   4.15 %     1,237,755       46,993   3.80 %
                         
Nonearning assets                        
Allowance for loan losses     (11,436 )             (11,000 )        
Premises and equipment, net     16,455               16,224          
Accrued income and other assets     88,795               68,694          
Total assets   $ 1,523,419             $ 1,311,673          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 293,039     $ 2,523   0.86 %   $ 227,114     $ 496   0.22 %
Savings deposits     366,503       529   0.14 %     325,043       438   0.13 %
Time deposits     122,032       971   0.80 %     153,057       1,156   0.76 %
Borrowed funds     116,596       2,744   2.35 %     49,408       646   1.31 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     898,170       6,767   0.75 %     754,622       2,736   0.36 %
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing deposits     488,370               424,273          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     15,457               10,149          
Shareholders' equity     121,422               122,629          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,523,419             $ 1,311,673          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 52,525           $ 44,257    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.67 %           3.58 %
                         

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
    Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
    September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2021
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans   $ 1,240     $ 780     $ 2,020     $ 4,072     $ 1,717   $ 5,789     $ 9,450     $ 2,031     $ 11,481  
Taxable investment securities     (140 )     140             (274 )     328     54       400       82       482  
Nontaxable investment securities     (1 )     (1 )     (2 )     (21 )     8     (13 )     (42 )     (10 )     (52 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     (412 )     368       (44 )     (206 )     289     83       (102 )     335       233  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     46       35       81       50       67     117       51       104       155  
Total changes in interest income     733       1,322       2,055       3,621       2,409     6,030       9,757       2,542       12,299  
                                     
Changes in interest expense                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits     5       560       565       47       1,204     1,251       184       1,843       2,027  
Savings deposits     (19 )     63       44       6       51     57       56       35       91  
Time deposits     46       356       402       8       291     299       (244 )     59       (185 )
Borrowed funds     509       387       896       993       400     1,393       1,324       774       2,098  
Total changes in interest expense     541       1,366       1,907       1,054       1,946     3,000       1,320       2,711       4,031  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ 192     $ (44 )   $ 148     $ 2,567     $ 463   $ 3,030     $ 8,437     $ (169 )   $ 8,268  
                                     


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Total earning assets   4.57 %   4.27 %   3.96 %   3.70 %   3.67 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1.42 %   0.75 %   0.38 %   0.29 %   0.33 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.63 %   3.79 %   3.73 %   3.52 %   3.47 %
                     


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Interest income   $ 17,782   $ 15,726   $ 13,411   $ 12,301   $ 11,749
FTE adjustment     17     18     18     19     20
Total interest income (FTE)     17,799     15,744     13,429     12,320     11,769
Total interest expense     3,645     1,738     785     599     645
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 14,154   $ 14,006   $ 12,644   $ 11,721   $ 11,124
                     

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Net gain on sales of loans   $ 24     $ 36     $ 182     $ 483     $ 838  
Service charges and fees                    
ATM and debit card income     559       553       577       485       496  
Trust and investment services     505       546       458       598       399  
Service charges on deposit accounts     245       270       246       241       218  
Total     1,309       1,369       1,281       1,324       1,113  
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (129 )     207       433       319       407  
Net gain (loss) on sale of AFS securities                             (1 )
Change in fair value of equity investments     2       (39 )     (31 )     (48 )     (9 )
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     415       427       435       444       394  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     175       172       168       166       168  
PPP referral fees                              
Other     137       205       310       104       187  
Total     727       804       913       714       749  
Total noninterest income   $ 1,933     $ 2,377     $ 2,778     $ 2,792     $ 3,097  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 310     $ 670     $ 1,050     $ 1,246     $ 1,639  


    Twelve Months Ended December 31   Variance
      2022       2021     Amount   %
Net gain on sales of loans   $ 725     $ 5,032     $ (4,307 )   (85.59)%
Service charges and fees                
ATM and debit card income     2,174       1,950       224     11.49 %
Trust and investment services     2,107       1,832       275     15.01 %
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,002       751       251     33.42 %
Total   $ 5,283     $ 4,533       750     16.55 %
Changes in the fair value of MSR     830       1,595       (765 )   (47.96)%
Net gain (loss) on sale of AFS securities           (1 )     1     (100.00)%
Change in fair value of equity investments     (116 )     (30 )     (86 )   286.67 %
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     1,721       1,460       261     17.88 %
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     681       634       47     7.41 %
PPP referral fees           431       (431 )   (100.00)%
Other     756       426       330     77.46 %
Total     3,158       2,951       207     7.01 %
Total noninterest income   $ 9,880     $ 14,080     $ (4,200 )   (29.83)%
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 3,276     $ 8,087       (4,811 )   (59.49)%
                 

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, which in turn has reduced gains throughout 2022. Additionally, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated during 2022 have been portfolio loans (adjustable rate mortgages, construction loans, etc.) as rates offered for those products are typically more attractive as interest rates increase.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. Although a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio were originated at historically low interest rates, changes in the fair value MSR have trended downward due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio due to reduced levels of secondary market originations. During the fourth quarter, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $13,369. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to increase slightly in 2023.

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The annual increase in income is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect these fees to continue to increase in 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Revenue from service charges increased throughout 2022 as a result of increased transaction volume as well as more customers utilizing overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase in 2023.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees earned earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. As the PPP loan program has ended, we do not anticipate to record any future revenues from PPP.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,329   $ 5,320   $ 5,453   $ 5,347   $ 5,054
Furniture and equipment     772     822     805     818     794
Professional services     594     763     777     812     948
Occupancy     566     578     579     604     491
Loan and collection     262     417     584     311     286
Data processing     111     363     665     412     622
Advertising and promotional     580     405     326     278     356
Other                    
ATM and debit card     254     154     160     143     158
FDIC insurance premiums     149     150     172     150     138
Telephone and communication     110     112     112     105     96
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     107     108     107     108     68
Other acquisition related expenses             14     256     225
Other general and administrative     931     933     790     807     721
Total     1,551     1,457     1,355     1,569     1,406
Total noninterest expenses   $ 9,765   $ 10,125   $ 10,544   $ 10,151   $ 9,957
                     


    Twelve Months Ended
December 31 		  Variance
      2022     2021   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 21,449   $ 20,059   $ 1,390     6.93 %
Furniture and equipment     3,217     2,904     313     10.78 %
Professional services     2,946     3,065     (119 )   (3.88)%
Occupancy     2,327     2,016     311     15.43 %
Loan and collection     1,574     1,293     281     21.73 %
Data processing     1,551     2,271     (720 )   (31.70)%
Advertising and promotional     1,589     1,328     261     19.65 %
Other                
ATM and debit card     711     555     156     28.11 %
FDIC insurance premiums     621     525     85     21.96 %
Telephone and communication     439     400     39     9.75 %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     430     270     160     59.26 %
Other acquisition related expenses     270     289     (19 )   (6.57)%
Other general and administrative     3,461     2,688     773     28.76 %
Total     5,932     4,727     1,205     25.49 %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 40,585   $ 37,663   $ 2,922     7.76 %
                 

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits as further increases due to merit increases and market based adjustments will be partially offset by declines in commissions as loan originations are expected to decline.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The decline in these expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in audit fees. These expenses are expected to increase slightly into 2023 due to our continued increase size and complexity.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to normalize into 2023 as these renewal incentives wind down.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase into 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The increase in ATM and debit card expenses during the fourth quarter is due to an increase in customer disputes resulting from fraudulent debit card activity. We expect these fees to approximate current levels into 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase in 2023 primarily due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into 2023.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses related to the acquisition of FSB. We do not anticipate recording additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to increase slightly in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 57,844   $ 43,345   $ 38,510   $ 80,133   $ 83,446
Total investment securities     125,049     129,886     136,725     151,579     164,942
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     493     62     664     3,038     6,783
Gross loans     1,436,166     1,350,851     1,232,892     1,139,351     1,100,092
Less allowance for loan losses     13,000     12,200     11,000     11,000     10,500
Net loans     1,423,166     1,338,651     1,221,892     1,128,351     1,089,592
All other assets     88,447     83,182     76,516     72,400     73,038
Total assets   $ 1,694,999   $ 1,595,126   $ 1,474,307   $ 1,435,501   $ 1,417,801
    .                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,332,883   $ 1,345,209   $ 1,231,543   $ 1,252,892   $ 1,228,298
Total borrowed funds     222,350     116,600     111,000     52,000     50,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     13,679     11,687     13,198     9,263     15,048
Total liabilities     1,568,912     1,473,496     1,355,741     1,314,155     1,293,346
Total shareholders' equity     126,087     121,630     118,566     121,346     124,455
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,694,999   $ 1,595,126   $ 1,474,307   $ 1,435,501   $ 1,417,801
                     


    12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022   12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 14,499     33.45 %   $ (25,602 )   (30.68)%
Total investment securities     (4,837 )   (3.72)%     (39,893 )   (24.19)%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     431     695.16 %     (6,290 )   (92.73)%
Gross loans     85,315     6.32 %     336,074     30.55 %
Less allowance for loan losses     800     6.56 %     2,500     23.81 %
Net loans     84,515     6.31 %     333,574     30.61 %
All other assets     5,265     6.33 %     15,409     21.10 %
Total assets   $ 99,873     6.26 %   $ 277,198     19.55 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ (12,326 )   (0.92)%   $ 104,585     8.51 %
Total borrowed funds     105,750     90.69 %     172,350     344.70 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,992     17.04 %     (1,369 )   (9.10)%
Total liabilities     95,416     6.48 %     275,566     21.31 %
Total shareholders' equity     4,457     3.66 %     1,632     1.31 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 99,873     6.26 %   $ 277,198     19.55 %
                 

Cash and due from banks

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 28,216     $ 29,530     $ 26,085   $ 23,715     $ 28,475
Interest bearing     29,628       13,815       12,425     56,418       54,971
Total   $ 57,844     $ 43,345     $ 38,510   $ 80,133     $ 83,446
                     
    12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022       12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ (1,314 )   (4.45)%       $ (259 )   (0.91)%
Interest bearing     15,813       114.46 %         (25,343 )   (46.10)%
Total   $ 14,499       33.45 %       $ (25,602 )   (30.68)%
                     

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 57,844   $ 43,345   $ 38,510   $ 80,133   $ 83,446
Fair value of unpledged investment securities     103,819     109,685     115,586     132,364     143,431
FHLB borrowing availability     144,567     78,000     83,000     140,000     140,000
Unsecured lines of credit     26,500     26,500     26,500     26,500     26,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window     113     115     125     125     200
Parent company line of credit     1,650     2,400     3,000     5,000     7,000
PPPLF             429     583     2,172
Total liquidity sources   $ 334,493   $ 260,045   $ 267,150   $ 384,705   $ 402,749
                     

The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the fourth quarter of 2022 is due to approval from the FHLB to allow us to pledge eligible commercial real estate loans.

Investment securities

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 24,394     $ 26,391     $ 27,391     $ 28,396     $ 30,406  
State and municipal     22,709       22,743       22,863       24,949       25,010  
Mortgage backed residential     56,293       58,313       60,672       63,532       66,874  
Certificates of deposit     7,426       8,166       8,914       9,917       10,172  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     25,925       26,560       27,733       28,968       30,180  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (14,184 )     (14,698 )     (13,509 )     (6,900 )     (468 )
Total available-for-sale     122,563       127,475       134,064       148,862       162,174  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     1,171       1,173       1,386       1,509       1,512  
Equity securities     1,315       1,238       1,275       1,208       1,256  
Total investment securities   $ 125,049     $ 129,886     $ 136,725     $ 151,579     $ 164,942  
                     
    12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022       12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency     (1,997 )   (7.57)%       $ (6,012 )   (19.77)%
State and municipal     (34 )   (0.15)%         (2,301 )   (9.20)%
Mortgage backed residential     (2,020 )   (3.46)%         (10,581 )   (15.82)%
Certificates of deposit     (740 )   (9.06)%         (2,746 )   (27.00)%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     (635 )   (2.39)%         (4,255 )   (14.10)%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     514     (3.50)%         (13,716 )     2,930.77 %
Total available-for-sale     (4,912 )   (3.85)%         (39,611 )   (24.43)%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     (2 )   (0.17)%         (341 )   (22.55)%
Equity securities     77       6.22 %         59       4.70 %
Total investment securities   $ (4,837 )   (3.72)%       $ (39,893 )   (24.19)%
                     

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2022 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 1,988   $ 22,406   $   $   $   $ 24,394
State and municipal     2,046     10,859     8,222     1,582         22,709
Mortgage backed residential                     56,293     56,293
Certificates of deposit     4,701     2,725                 7,426
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                     25,925     25,925
Total amortized cost   $ 8,735   $ 35,990   $ 8,222   $ 1,582   $ 82,218   $ 136,747
Fair value   $ 8,608   $ 32,981   $ 7,235   $ 1,457   $ 72,282   $ 122,563
                         

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2022 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
State and municipal   $ 288   $ 578   $ 305   $   $   $ 1,171
Fair value   $ 286   $ 567   $ 293   $   $   $ 1,146
                         

Due to robust loan demand, there were no purchases of investments in 2022. This strategy, coupled with the increase in the our unrealized loss position due to increases in market interest rates, has led to a reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

As outlined in the following tables, we have been extremely successful at growing our loan portfolio over the past 12 months while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. We expect loan demand to moderate in future periods.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ 106,616     $ 107,531     $ 108,054     $ 94,810     $ 91,529  
PPP loans                 429       583       2,172  
Commercial real estate     869,496       820,165       745,416       698,275       656,818  
Total commercial loans     976,112       927,696       853,899       793,668       750,519  
Residential mortgage     406,408       368,971       327,574       297,940       298,799  
Home equity     47,768       47,928       44,648       40,609       42,220  
Total residential real estate loans     454,176       416,899       372,222       338,549       341,019  
Consumer     5,878       6,256       6,771       7,134       8,554  
Gross loans     1,436,166       1,350,851       1,232,892       1,139,351       1,100,092  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (13,000 )     (12,200 )     (11,000 )     (11,000 )     (10,500 )
Loans, net   $ 1,423,166     $ 1,338,651     $ 1,221,892     $ 1,128,351     $ 1,089,592  
                     
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 1,436,166     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,463     $ 1,138,768     $ 1,097,920  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 647,121     $ 660,490     $ 678,117     $ 688,745     $ 687,233  
                     
    12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022       12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ (915 )   (0.85)%       $ 15,087       16.48 %
PPP loans         N/M         (2,172 )   (100.00)%
Commercial real estate     49,331       6.01 %         212,678       32.38 %
Total commercial loans     48,416       5.22 %         225,593       30.06 %
Residential mortgage     37,437       10.15 %         107,609       36.01 %
Home equity     (160 )   (0.33)%         5,548       13.14 %
Total residential real estate loans     37,277       8.94 %         113,157       33.18 %
Consumer     (378 )   (6.04)%         (2,676 )   (31.28)%
Gross loans     85,315       6.32 %         336,074       30.55 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (800 )     6.56 %         (2,500 )     23.81 %
Loans, net   $ 84,515       6.31 %       $ 333,574       30.61 %
                     
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 85,315       6.32 %       $ 338,246       30.81 %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ (13,369 )   (2.02)%       $ (40,112 )   (5.84)%
                     

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 106,616   $ 107,531   $ 108,483   $ 94,899   $ 93,207
Commercial real estate     869,313     819,982     745,025     697,818     656,818
Residential mortgage     404,308     367,652     326,481     296,883     297,626
Home equity     47,728     47,887     44,607     40,568     42,138
Consumer     5,871     6,251     6,771     7,134     8,554
Subtotal     1,433,836     1,349,303     1,231,367     1,137,302     1,098,343
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial                 494     494
Commercial real estate     183     183     391     457    
Residential mortgage     2,100     1,319     1,093     1,057     1,173
Home equity     40     41     41     41     82
Consumer     7     5            
Subtotal     2,330     1,548     1,525     2,049     1,749
Gross Loans   $ 1,436,166   $ 1,350,851   $ 1,232,892   $ 1,139,351   $ 1,100,092
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,094   $ 1,129   $ 1,074   $ 837   $ 743
Commercial real estate     7,480     7,126     6,437     6,716     6,350
Residential mortgage     3,878     3,458     3,061     3,007     2,940
Home equity     370     370     345     364     379