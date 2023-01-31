Global Floating Solar Photovoltaics (FSPVs) Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovative Designs, High-Grade Materials, and Tracking Technology Enhance the Viability of Floating Solar

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technological Advancements In Floating Solar Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study covers the technology landscape of FSPVs, major innovations, and R&D activities in the FSPV industry.

The technology landscape analyzes the major components unique to the FSPV, including floating supports, anchoring and mooring systems, and offshore cable routes.

This section also covers innovations in sun-tracking systems for floating solar power plants. The report covers the drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities for adopting FSPVs.

Because of the increasing population, land acquisition costs are increasing, which presents a challenge for the conventional land-based solar power industry. Floating solar photovoltaics (FSPVs), also known as floatovoltaics, do not require land and will play a major role in the renewable industry in the coming years. FSPVs float on bodies of water, including reservoirs, hydroelectric dams, artificial lakes, industrial or water treatment plants, and lagoons.

Another advantage of FSPVs is their ability to conserve water in water bodies by preventing evaporation. Water scarcity will intensify during the next decade. Therefore, any technology that targets water conservation will receive significant traction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Floating Solar Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Floating Solar: Technology Analysis

Introduction to the Floating Solar Technology

Components of a Typical Floating Solar Power Plant

Floating Support Material Analysis

Anchoring Helps Floating Solar Achieve Stability During Water Level Variations

Safe Cable Routing to Ensure Consistent Power Transmission From Floating Solar Platform to Onshore Grid

Automation for Sun Tracking Enhances the Efficiency of Floating Solar Power Plants

4. Companies to Watch

Efficient Floating Solar Power Plant Deployment using Pre-fabricated Floats

Floating Solar Solutions Encompassing Complete Value Chain

Construction Solution for High-performance Floating Solar Power Plants

Patented Polymer Membrane-based Floating Solar System

Liquid Solar Array (LSA) Technology Facilitating Floating Solar Plant-based Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

5. IP Analysis of the Floating Solar Patent Landscape

South Korea Leads in Floating Solar R&D Activity in the Last 3 Years

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Floating Solar with Hydropower Plants

Growth Opportunity 2: Deploying FSPVs in Regions with High Solar Irradiance to Enhance their Economic Viability

Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Floating Solar Integrated with Other Ocean Energy Technologies

7. Appendix

