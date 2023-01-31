Check Out Pro Tint at Cars & Coffee – February 5th, 2023
Pro Tint Orlando will be in attendance at Cars & Coffee Central Florida, which starts at 9:00 AM on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.
Come hang out with your friends, network with like minded individuals, or visit our booth at Cars & Coffee Central Florida this Sunday, February 5th, 2023.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cars & Coffee Central Florida is a monthly event from 9 AM – 12 PM that’s held at Drive Shack Orlando. This is not only for the hardcore car enthusiasts but for the community to come and enjoy the large variety of cars on display.
— Pro Tint of Florida
At Cars & Coffee Central Florida, you will see everything from exotic race cars to new cars being released. There is always something cool and different that shows up, you just never know what it will be. Many of these vehicles have had window tint, ceramic coatings, or paint protection film installed as well. Come hang out with your friends, network with like minded individuals, or visit our booth at the event!
Cars & Coffee Sunday, February 5th, 2023, 9am-12pm at Drive Shack Orlando
7285 Corner Drive
Orlando, FL 32827
Theme: Ford vs Ferrari
Entry Fee: $10.00
By Participating in Cars & Coffee Central Florida Events, you assume the risk of exposure/infection of COVID-19 and you accept sole responsibility for any injury, illness, damage, loss, or claim that may result. Cars & Coffee Central Florida, Auto Shows Online, LLC, Drive Shack, Inc, sponsors and affiliates are not liable for any damage to vehicles or personal property while attending the event. Failure to follow rules of the event will result in immediate removal.
