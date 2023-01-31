Submit Release
Small Unmanned Aircraft System played an integral role in halting a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – The use of Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) played an integral role in halting a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector.

On Jan. 29, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station while working their assigned duties, responded to a report of a tractor-trailer with several individuals inside near the intersection of Tejas Loop and I-35. Upon arrival to the location, Border Patrol agents discovered 12 individuals inside the trailer. With the assistance of the sUAS, agents located and apprehended two more individuals hiding in the nearby brush.

Border Patrol agents conducted record checks on the individuals and all 14 subjects were found to be in the country illegally.  All will be processed accordingly.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

Small Unmanned Aircraft System played an integral role in halting a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

