Pavé The Way® Jewelry Becomes First Jewelry Brand Carried on Lowes.com

I always say philanthropy begins at home, so it’s an honor to have our brand become the first jewelry company with offerings on Lowes.com, a company centered around improving our homes.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pavé The Way® Jewelry announced today a new partnership with Lowe’s, the American retail company specializing in home improvement. The Empowerment Tools Collection by Pavé The Way® Jewelry is now available for purchase on Lowes.com. The partnership launches Jewelry as an entirely new category within the Lowe’s website.
The Empowerment Tools selection currently available on Lowes.com consists of necklaces and earrings featuring diamond pavé tools such as hammers, saws, power drills, wrenches and screws. Each piece is presented with fun and unique messaging meant to inspire confidence and actions that change the world. Worn individually or layered, the jewelry is meant to spark conversation about important causes the wearer is passionate about.
Pavé The Way® donates 100% of profit to the charity of the purchaser’s choice. To date donations have totaled millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide. Pavé the Way® takes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader story-telling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy. Pavé The Way® Jewelry is made of 100% recycled sterling silver and ethically sourced diamonds.
“I always say philanthropy begins at home,” shares Pavé The Way® Founder and Designer Joan Hornig, “so it’s an honor to have our brand become the first jewelry company with offerings on Lowes.com, a company centered around improving our homes. It’s incredibly exciting to bring our products, messaging, and mission to Lowes.com with the hope of empowering even more consumers.”
The full collection for Lowe’s can be seen at https://www.lowes.com/pl/Jewelry-Clothing-work-apparel/2121160846022
