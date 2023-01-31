TOMORROW: In Sacramento, Governor Newsom, Attorney General Bonta, and Senator Portantino Announce New Gun Safety Legislation

SACRAMENTO – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), and other legislative leaders – joined by gun safety advocates – will announce new efforts to advance critical gun safety legislation.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_GovernorPack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Wednesday, February 1 at 9:00 a.m.