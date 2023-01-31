On-site registration available from February for the Exhibition of Virtual Reality “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time”

MACAU, January 31 - In order to facilitate the public’s experience of the program “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, there will be on-site registration available from 1 February. All are welcome to register online, or on-site, in order to enjoy a brand-new digital cultural tourism experience of Macao’s World Heritage.

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the initiative “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s is the first local exhibition featuring advanced simulation technologies, including 3D models, autostereoscopy, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) based on Macao’s World Heritage site, presenting an interpretative digital reconstruction of the Church that will enable the public to enjoy the historical landscape of the Ruins of St. Paul’s College from 400 years ago through virtual reality. The event has received an overwhelming positive response since its launch and has greatly enriched the visiting experience of the Ruins of St. Paul’s. The first phase of the exhibition will end on 28 February. In order to allow more members of the public to experience the unique integration of Macao’s World Heritage content in association with digital technology functions, the initiative “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s will be held from 9am to 6pm from 1 February, with three sessions per hour, every 20 minutes. The public can register for the straight-hour time sessions online, through IC’s Activity Registration System (www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event). On-site registration will be available for the remaining sessions, held every 20 minutes. The public is welcome to register through the above-mentioned two methods, in order to explore the historical landscape of the Church in the past.

After the completion of the preliminary first phase of the exhibition at the end of February, the full experience of the exhibition will then be officially launched in the second half of March, bringing more exciting and even richer digital contents to the public. Please stay tuned to learn more updated information about this exhibition.

The exhibition is open daily from 9am to 6pm. In order to ensure the quality of the experience, participants must be at least 5 years old, and participants under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult to register and accompany their visit. For more information, please visit www.wh.mo/stpaulvr.