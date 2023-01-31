Tap Siac Craft Market in spring calls for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops

MACAU, January 31 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in spring will be held from 20 to 23 April and from 27 to 30 April at Tap Siac Square. The calls for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops are open from 1 to 21 February and from 1 to 14 February, respectively. All interested parties are welcome to apply, and applications are free of charge.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive brand in the cultural and creative market held in spring and autumn annually since 2008, aiming to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other, support and encourage creativity and innovation, promote Macao’s cultural and creative products to the market, and create a signature cultural and creative exhibition of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The upcoming Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 20 April, four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks. There will be over 220 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls. The call for stall operators is open from 10am on 1 February to 11:59pm on 21 February. Applicants for stalls may apply online through the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” at www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2. All products under the applications for sale in the proposal must be original designs, and the minimum number of types of products for sale is 10. The proposal may also include services offering cultural and artistic experiences. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of places available, the IC will select the stall operators by drawing lots.

The call for creative handicraft workshops is open from 10am on 1 February to 11:59pm on 14 February. Applicants may submit the application form via email apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo or to the reception of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square, during office hours. The workshop proposals will be assessed and selected based on a set of comprehensive criteria such as the completeness, feasibility, aesthetics, and attractiveness of the proposal, as well as budget and instructors’ experience. Application rules and the electronic application form can be obtained and downloaded from the Tap Siac Craft Market website www.craftmarket.gov.mo.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292, during office hours.