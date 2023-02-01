Rapid Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing for Global FinTech Leader Optimized Payments
We are excited to leverage the expertise of our entire Technology team to continue to evolve our platform to meet the demanding needs of our global clients.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, a global leader in payment analytics, welcomes three new team members, Alexis Emperador, Alexander Fields, and Jennifer Gyamfi.
Alexis Emperador joins the Technology team as Chief Software Architect, and Alexander Fields joins as a Software Developer.
Emperador brings her rich experience as a software engineer working for global brands to develop, implement, enhance, and maintain key platform features. She is deeply passionate about microservice design and developing efficient, scalable applications. Emperador holds an MBA in Cyber Security from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Fields brings his mastery in architecting, designing, and implementing software solutions for cloud-based microservices. He is passionate about applying his unique skills to drive innovation and performance through technology. Fields holds a BS in Computer Science from Georgia Southern University.
“We are thrilled to have Alexis and Alexander join our technology team,” said Anand Goel, CEO & Founder of Optimized Payments. “We look forward to applying their expertise in microservices and software innovation to our Harmonize analytics platform. The use of our analytics platform doubled in 2022, and we expect the tremendous growth to continue in 2023. We are excited to leverage the expertise of our entire Technology team to continue to evolve our platform to meet the demanding needs of our global clients.”
Jennifer Gyamfi joins the Optimized team as Project Manager. In this role, her keen analytic and research skills, and proven track record of streamlining projects and sustaining schedules, will ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction. She holds a BS in Computer Engineering Technology from Prairie View A&M University.
“I’m excited to have Jennifer lead our Project Management Office,” said Anand Goel. “As we grow as a team and company, we need to bring process and discipline to everything we do. Jennifer’s experience at Walmart, keeping teams on task, and use of project management tools will be valuable to our growth.”
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services, and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue– all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $500 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, eCommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
