Zeta Alpha adds GPT to Web and Enterprise Search, Reducing Hallucination and Boosting Reliability for Business Users
Users Experience Tenfold Productivity Gains through New AI-Powered Neural Search Integration with OpenAI’s GPT, Google, and BingNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeta Alpha, the neural search and discovery platform, today announced the company has launched its neural search integration with OpenAI’s GPT, Google, and Bing, resulting in significantly more reliable and explainable AI generated answers to both enterprise search and web queries. This capability gives workers the unique ability to leverage the power of GPT to access knowledge hidden in troves of internal company data as well as in external sources on the web—an industry first. The launch by Zeta Alpha also beats the search behemoth’s recently announced plans to integrate GPT to the market.
One of the top challenges with generative AI models like GPT is their tendency to ‘hallucinate,’ or give answers that seem plausible, but are not factually correct. This is a real barrier preventing organizations from adopting AI tools for enterprise search and knowledge management. The powerful combination of Zeta Alpha’s intelligent neural search engine and natural language understanding at scale reduces this problem by reading the knowledge from search results at query time and providing links to the sources to explain the answers much faster than any human worker can do.
“So much time is wasted reading through documents or searching the internet to find pertinent information about a given project or topic. Deciphering what information is actually current and accurate adds another layer of complexity,” said Jakub Zavrel, founder and CEO, Zeta Alpha. “Our latest integrations help customers make sense of better neural search results faster. Users have already experienced up to tenfold increases in productivity, and we’re just getting started.”
Notable enhancements to Zeta Alpha’s search platform include:
High Quality GPT-powered Question Answering: Rather than searching and reading through countless documents, Zeta Alpha enables users to simply ask a question and get quick, contextually relevant results, with traceable references to the sources, automatically saving text to a spreadsheet or note for further analysis and future access. The multilingual skills of GPT create concise, readable answers in any language.
Breakthroughs in domain-specific search: Traditionally, enterprise search has been limited by a lack of training data. To mitigate this, Zeta Alpha offers InPars v2, a GPT-powered neural search model that enables fast tuning on synthetic in-domain data without the cost of creating terminology lists and taxonomies. InPars has obtained the best results world-wide on the well known BEIR benchmark for neural search engines.
Visual Information Maps: Having to distill very large collections of documents is a reality for many enterprise teams. Visualizing the information landscape in a semantic map and interpreting it with summaries by GPT can quickly guide knowledge workers in the right direction, and even help to answer important strategic questions.
Intelligent Web Search: Users can now also use Zeta Alpha’s GPT question-answering module on top of web search from Google and Bing, providing answers from any source on the internet. Knowledge Management tools are no longer restricted to only data within an organization's enterprise network, and users no longer have to switch back and forth between multiple different search engines.
High quality search has been a bottleneck to knowledge management for years. But exciting developments in AI have led to better language understanding and generation at scale, giving computers the ability to put otherwise undiscoverable unstructured data to work. Zeta Alpha is using this to help enterprises make better decisions, avoid reinventing the wheel, and ultimately work smarter and faster to get things done.
To learn more about Zeta Alpha or to try the system, visit: https://www.zeta-alpha.com/.
About Zeta Alpha
Zeta Alpha is a Neural Discovery Platform for research organizations and beyond. The company uses state-of-the-art neural search to improve how teams discover, organize, and share knowledge. Zeta Alpha empowers teams to work and collaborate more efficiently, make informed, data-driven decisions, and work faster and smarter, via its powerful search and recommendation engine. To upgrade your AI discovery process today, visit: https://www.zeta-alpha.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Jakub Zavrel
Founder and CEO, Zeta Alpha
zavrel@zeta-alpha.com
Jakub Zavrel
Zeta Alpha
zavrel@zeta-alpha.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
GPT-Powered Question Answering in Zeta Alpha