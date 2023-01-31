- Docket Number:
- FDA-2009-D-0125
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to provide information for those using radioactive drugs for certain research purposes to help determine whether research studies can be conducted under 21 CFR 361. Prescription Drugs for Human Use Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective and Not Misbranded: Drugs Used in Research, or whether research studies must be conducted under 21 CFR part 312, Investigational New Drug Application (IND).
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2009-D-0125 .