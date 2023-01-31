Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,408 in the last 365 days.

Canada’s Unions Welcome Improved Long-Term Care Standard — But Demand an end to For-Profit Care

/EIN News/ -- Le français suit

OTTAWA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions welcome improvements to the National Long-Term Care Services Standard but they must be even stronger. The standard released today focus on resident-centered care, a model of senior care that is accommodating and respectful of the resident’s personal wishes and that works directly with the health workers providing the care.

“We are happy to see the government prescribe a new standard that mean residents should be able to live in long-term care residences where they will receive the care they deserve,” said Bea Bruske, Canadian Labour Congress President. “But today's announcement provides no mandatory obligation to use the new standard,” added Bruske.

A week from today, the Prime Minister will be meeting with the premiers to talk about health care funding. Canada’s unions believe it is crucial that long-term care be brought entirely into the public system and regulated under the Canada Health Act.

“In the first months of the pandemic, more than 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths were in long-term care and retirement homes. It is a tragedy,” said Bruske. “We need the government to act urgently to put a stop to for-profit ownership of long-term care homes. For-profit long-term care homes have fewer staff, fewer hours of care per resident per day, lower pay, and more job insecurity,” added Bruske.

Another pressing issue is the shortage of staff in long-term care homes. More for-profit residences will not solve staffing issues, they will only take care workers out of the public system into the private sector.

Canada’s unions are urging the government to act on its promise to table a Safe Long-Term Care Act to ensure that seniors are guaranteed the care they deserve, no matter where they live.

“Governments should keep seniors safe by removing for-profit corporations from the sector, requiring proper staffing and health and safety protections for workers, and raising wages and benefits as well as providing pension plans for long-term care workers,” added Bruske. “This is about strengthening and expanding our public care system—ultimately improving access for Canadians.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canada’s Unions Welcome Improved Long-Term Care Standard — But Demand an end to For-Profit Care

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.