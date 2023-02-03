Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,791 in the last 365 days.

Greenwood County, SC, to Improve Efficiency and Boost Financial Transparency with Local Government Budgeting Software

Manual budgeting processes didn’t lead to financial transparency in Greenwood County, SC. OpenGov local government budgeting software brought needed change.

SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwood County, SC, had a goal to improve budget efficiency and transparency with staff and residents, so it partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties, on local government budgeting software.

Greenwood County, located on the western side of South Carolina, has a large manufacturing base, including the North American headquarters of Fujufilm. After years of budget spreadsheets, manual and time-consuming communication among departments, and long nights crunching numbers, the finance team had a dream of modernizing the budget process and being more efficient and transparent. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will make that dream come true.

With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the treasurer will be able to streamline the budgeting process, thereby cutting budget development time in half. Plus, mistakes that are often found in budgeting spreadsheets will be a thing of the past. What’s more, staff will communicate more effectively as they collaborate across departments within one budgeting portal by sending and receiving proposals and commenting on key reports. Using budget simulations, dashboards, and public-facing web pages, the County will offer more financial transparency to constituents and build their trust. Best of all, OpenGov will seamlessly integrate with the County’s ERP to improve personnel planning and capital planning.

Greenwood County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here

You just read:

Greenwood County, SC, to Improve Efficiency and Boost Financial Transparency with Local Government Budgeting Software

Distribution channels: Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.