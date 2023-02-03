Greenwood County, SC, to Improve Efficiency and Boost Financial Transparency with Local Government Budgeting Software
Manual budgeting processes didn’t lead to financial transparency in Greenwood County, SC. OpenGov local government budgeting software brought needed change.SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwood County, SC, had a goal to improve budget efficiency and transparency with staff and residents, so it partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties, on local government budgeting software.
Greenwood County, located on the western side of South Carolina, has a large manufacturing base, including the North American headquarters of Fujufilm. After years of budget spreadsheets, manual and time-consuming communication among departments, and long nights crunching numbers, the finance team had a dream of modernizing the budget process and being more efficient and transparent. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will make that dream come true.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the treasurer will be able to streamline the budgeting process, thereby cutting budget development time in half. Plus, mistakes that are often found in budgeting spreadsheets will be a thing of the past. What’s more, staff will communicate more effectively as they collaborate across departments within one budgeting portal by sending and receiving proposals and commenting on key reports. Using budget simulations, dashboards, and public-facing web pages, the County will offer more financial transparency to constituents and build their trust. Best of all, OpenGov will seamlessly integrate with the County’s ERP to improve personnel planning and capital planning.
Greenwood County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
