Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,414 in the last 365 days.

Legislation on illegal robocalls passes House Consumer Protection & Business Committee   

Olympia – Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, recently introduced House Bill 1051, the Robocall Spam Protection Act, holding bad actors accountable for illegal robocalls. In partnership with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the legislation provides Washington with the tools needed to hold those who prey on our seniors and most vulnerable accountable. HB 1051 cleared its first legislative milestone on January 27th when it was voted out of the House Consumer Protection & Business Committee. 

“Current law has proven that there is an urgent need for modernization”, said Rep. Leavitt. “Robocalls go beyond being annoying. They allow scammers the chance to steal your time, money, or worse, your identity.”

This legislation comes at a time when new technology is available and within reach of telecommunications providers to protect consumers. In 2021 alone, 835,000 Washingtonians lost money to scam robocalls, and 260 million scam robocalls were placed according to YouMail. The new law will allow action under the Consumer Protection Act and for civil litigation against those that wrongfully and intentionally allow or conduct illegal robocalls. The legislation grants exceptions for established business relationships and information sharing

“Almost everyone knows an elderly family member, friend or neighbor who has been a victim to scammers. The unfortunate part is that it is completely preventable,” said Rep. Leavitt. “It’s up to us to address the gap in protections and make sure our laws are up to par.”

The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee.


You just read:

Legislation on illegal robocalls passes House Consumer Protection & Business Committee   

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.