NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION RELEASES REVISED NEMTSS FRAMEWORK

News Release

January 31, 2023

The Nebraska Department Education revised the NeMTSS Framework designed to ensure every student across Nebraska has access to learning experiences that enhance their educational outcomes.

Nebraska’s Multi-tiered System of Support (NeMTSS) is a framework designed to address the Whole Child needs of students, including academic, social, emotional, behavioral, physical and environmental.

The Offices of Teaching, Learning, and Assessment; Special Education; Coordinated Student Support Services; and Coordinated School and District Support undertook this revision in a spirit of continuous improvement to better align, define, and streamline key workstreams and create a more coherent model for student support. The revision was driven in response to stakeholder feedback.

Key changes in the 2023 NeMTSS Framework include the addition of specific implementation resources, a shared glossary for consistent language usage, and new sections to highlight alignment with rule and other state processes.

More information on the 2023 NeMTSS Framework including an introductory video, can be found on the NeMTSS website.

