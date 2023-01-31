President Donald J. Trump Announces Key Additions to his Administration

News Release

March 13, 2018

Nebraska Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Mark Schultz has been named the Commissioner of the Rehabilitation Services Administration in the U.S. Department of Education. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Schultz has 34 years of experience in providing and developing disability-related services. For the last six years, he has been the Director of Nebraska VR focusing on training and employment for individuals with disabilities. He was the Assistive Technology Partnership Director for twenty years prior to his current role.

Mark has worked to benefit Nebraskans with disabilities by fostering partnerships with public and private organizations, securing grants, and developing innovative and creative services and programs to advance the mission of the agency.

In 2016, he was honored as the Nebraska Department of Education’s Supervisor/Manager of the year. He is a past President of the Council of State Administrators of Vocational Rehabilitation and a member of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Information Technology Steering Committee.

“Mark’s service has been outstanding in Nebraska. While his expertise and knowledge will be missed here, I know his service to the nation will be as great as it has been to Nebraska,” said Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt.

More information on the announcement can be found on the White House Website.

Mark Schultz