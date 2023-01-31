SI Systems Celebrates 65 years of Excellence in the Material Handling Industry
No business survives very long without satisfied clients and we are privileged and grateful to have spent the past 65 years ensuring our clients continued growth and operational efficiency.”EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SI Systems is proud to mark 65 years as a pioneering provider of material handling technology.
— Sham Gad
Since 1958, the company’s towline conveyors and order picking technologies have been at the forefront of transforming more than 1,500 distribution centers and warehouse facilities in the US and globally.
SI’s vision of innovating automated material handling systems started with the introduction of automated cart switching. This was quickly followed by the successful launch of the low-profile towline system, which was widely received in the industry, particularly in warehouse conveyance.
Building on this success, SI introduced the CARTRAC© for case-picking grocery items, and later adapted it into a high throughput and precision accumulation system for automotive assembly applications. After decades of innovation, SI reinvented its original towline as a production tool with continuous creeping movements and ergonomic lift carts, ultimately turning it into a very popular platform in recreational and industrial vehicle assembly and sub-assembly operations.
“Sixty-five years in business is a long-time for any business,” said Sham Gad, CEO of SI Systems. “Tremendous credit goes to SI’s past leaders for the vision, dedication, spirit, and inspiration they instilled but more importantly credit goes to the many highly talented associates past and present at SI who made it possible to get here.”
“Of course, no business survives very long without satisfied clients and we are privileged and grateful to have spent the past 65 years ensuring our clients continued growth and operational efficiency,” he said. “Today, we have clients – Fortune 500 and small businesses – that we have been privileged to serve for decades. We help our clients reduce costs and grow, conditions that will never go out style. We are excited for the days ahead.”
As SI marks its anniversary, it proudly reflects on its impressive journey and leadership in the order distribution industry.
Beginning in 1960, it launched a series of highly successful automated piece-picking technologies culminating in the late 90s with a place among the world's top 20 material handling systems suppliers.
As a market leader, its exclusive Pick-to-Tote A-Frame is now a staple order dispenser in thousands of warehouses for its unprecedented speeds of up to 3,600 orders per hour and near-perfect accuracy levels. Additionally, its portable and modular equivalent, Mobile-Matic©, is today’s the most popular entry point into order picking automation.
SI continues to set the bar for industry excellence with a team of engineers equipped with decades of experience to help clients level up their productivity, reduce production costs and meet the growing demands of ecommerce and industrial assembly markets.
About SI Systems:
SI Systems designs, installs, and supports automated order picking and dispensing as well as towline conveyor systems. Its mission to empower clients to meet the demands of the marketplace explains its presence in 1,500+ product assembly facilities and distribution centers across the globe. SI’s portfolio includes heavy machinery conveyance and assembly technologies such as the Lo-Tow and SideFinger towlines, automated order picking and dispensing systems such as the Pick-to-Tote and Pick-to-Belt A-Frame, its modular and portable counterpart, the Mobile-Matic©, Pick-to-Light systems and a full suite of software and integration services.
For more information, please learn more about us at www.sihs.com or contact us at info@sihs.com.
