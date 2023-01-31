Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 985 Somerset Pike Slide Repair Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed PA 985 (Somerset Pike) Slide Repair project in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. The project will consist of repairing the existing slide condition adjacent to PA 985, minor approach paving, and guide rail replacement. A detour will be implemented during construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building located at 1120 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown, PA 15905.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Paul A. Hook by phone 814-317-3071 or by e-mail pahook@pa.gov.





