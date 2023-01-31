Sheena Shannon is PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year

​Montoursville, PA – Sheena Shannon has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2022.



Sheena serves as a clerk for the district's construction unit. In that capacity she coordinates unit travel arrangements and performs a wide range of clerical duties, including producing letters for signing, filing documents, answering phones, covering the reception desk, processing mail, organizing calendars, scheduling meetings, taking meeting minutes, creating and sending emails, and reviewing District memorandums.



Sheena is also part of the district's editorial review team. The team is responsible for compiling transportation-related news articles that appear online and on regional media websites and sending links to those articles to district staff and the Central Press Office.



During the summer of 2021, Sheena was instrumental in the development of a rotational calendar assignment for clerical staff to cover the reception area. She has also taken on the task of power user for travel for the district which entails extensive training and policy knowledge for travel.



During the fall and winter months, Sheena works with construction personnel to prepare and organize the Construction Winter School program that District 3 holds for staff and contractors helping to prepare them for the upcoming construction season.



Sheena assists in the organization of the annual Santa Visit and Easter Egg Hunt for the children of District 3 employees. The last two years, she organized virtual Santa Visits, to make sure the children were still able to visit with Santa.



Sheena is very knowledgeable and performs her work with energy and enthusiasm. She completes tasks on time and is very efficient in dealing with the teams within the Construction Unit, and the public. She has a pleasant demeanor and gets along well with her co-workers. Sheena always comes to work with a smile.



Sheena is a 17-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Montoursville with her husband Shawn and sons Bryson and Brennan. In her spare time, she enjoys working on projects with her husband and spending time with her family.



Congratulations to Sheena Shannon, the Employee of the Year for 2022!



