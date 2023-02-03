American IRA Discusses Why Investors Love the Self-Directed Traditional IRA
Why do investors still love the Self-Directed Traditional IRA? American IRA’s most recent post details its response to this old retirement question.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noting that the phrase “Traditional IRA” makes this account sound like it’s out of fashion, American IRA recently released a blog post on its website that detailed why so many investors still like the Traditional IRA as a tool for retirement investing. “The name Traditional IRA should inspire feelings of confidence, of experience, of the wisdom that being around for decades can bring,” noted the post. But the post also admitted that not every investor is familiar with the reasons why a Traditional IRA might be the best for retirement. That’s why its later sections elaborated on why Traditional IRAs are still popular with many retirement investors.
In the first section of the post, American IRA recounted how using a Self-Directed Traditional IRA is a potential option. Self-directing refers to an IRA in which an investor retains control by working with a Self-Directed IRA administrator. That administrator’s role is simply to administer the account—including carrying out buy/sell orders. An administrator who offers those services for the full range of what’s possible with a retirement account (such as precious metals, real estate, and other alternative asset classes) gives the original investor a lot of investment freedom.
The article then returns to the idea of the Traditional IRA. Because these self-directed advantages lie with all of the retirement accounts, what makes a Traditional IRA so great? It uses pre-tax contributions—or contributions that are tax-deductible—for its funding. This gives investors some flexibility with their current income. They can contribute to a Traditional IRA and let that money grow in a retirement account tax-free until it comes time to take distributions on the account, at which time taxes are owed.
“The Traditional IRA isn’t a relic,” said Sean McKay, President of American IRA. “What’s important is that investors talk to a tax professional and financial advisor to find out what’s best for them. And if the Traditional IRA is the answer, then that provides a clear path forward for many investors.”
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $600 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
