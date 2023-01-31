Submit Release
MDC’s Busch Shooting Range holds beginning upland bird hunt and clinic for youths in February

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is creating an opportunity for young people to discover upland gamebird hunting and help launch the next generation of hunters. 

The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is hosting a Youth Upland Bird Hunt and Clinic in February.  It’s tailored for youths from 11-15 years old. 

The mandatory clinic is Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.  The hunt will follow Saturday, Feb. 25 and take place at the Missouri Gun and Quail Club located in Wright City.  All hunters must attend the clinic to participate in the hunt.

“This is a hunt with a mentor and is a good way for youth to learn to hunt who might be nervous or do not know how to get started in hunting,” said MDC Busch Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

The clinic will teach the basics of upland hunting with emphasis on ring-necked pheasants.  “The class will discuss safety, what kind of clothing is beast to wear, firearm use, and other equipment you’ll need.  It will also cover hunting techniques, and more,” Hertel said. 

The hunt and clinic are free of charge, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yp.

Attendees must be hunter education certified.  Hunters should also be comfortable with handling a shotgun.  The hunt and clinic are only open to those youths who have not hunted or purchased a small game permit in the past.

“This mentored hunt is an excellent chance for young folks to get started in upland bird hunting in a supportive, safe, and controlled environment,” said Hertel.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

