Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Investigation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS). Investors who purchased Goldman Sachs securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gs.

The investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated federal securities laws.

On January 20, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business,” which stated that “The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s consumer business had appropriate safeguards in place as the bank ramped up lending.” The article continued to state that “The central bank is concerned the Wall Street giant did not have proper monitoring and control systems inside Marcus, its consumer unit, as it grew larger,” and that “The probe, which grew out of a standard Fed review of the business in 2021 and intensified into an investigation last year, is also examining instances of customer harm and whether they were properly resolved.” Following this news, Goldman Sachs stock dropped $8.91 per share, or 2.54%, to close at $341.84 that same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Goldman Sachs shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gs. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


