Community leaders in health recognized with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award

Twelve Calgary Health Foundation donors and volunteers honoured for their deep commitment to health care and community.

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, January 30, twelve outstanding community members were celebrated for their significant contributions to the province of Alberta through their philanthropic, community and business leadership with a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award.

Medal recipients were presented the medal by the Honourable Tyler Shandro, Minister of Justice with the Government of Alberta at a private ceremony on the nomination of Calgary Health Foundation, the charitable organization raising funds for Calgary’s four hospitals, Carewest long-term care centres and community health programs.

“It is a great honor to present the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee award to members of our health community who have worked so passionately to make a difference. Their hard work and commitment is representative of the very best of us. Thank you to all the recipients for everything that you have done,” said Minister Tyler Shandro.

Those honoured come from a wide range of professional backgrounds and have left an indelible mark as business leaders and community mentors. Their philanthropic contributions span health care, arts and culture, sports, justice and the social services sector. Calgary Health Foundation congratulates:

Mr. Roger Chaffin

Mr. Gary Durbeniuk

Dr. Chris Eagle

Mr. Sandy Edmonstone

Ms. Kate Fischer

Ms. Bonnie Healy

Ms. Lesley Hutcheson

Ms. Sarah Kennedy

Mr. Bobby Libin

Mr. Dave Routledge

Mr. Don Taylor

Ms. Ruth Taylor

“It is a privilege to be a partner for the Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Medal (Alberta) program and bestow these medals on deserving individuals who have tirelessly contributed to many facets of our community, in particular, the health sector,” said Murray Sigler, Interim President & CEO of Calgary Health Foundation.



“It is because of their commitment to the betterment and future of our health care system that we have been able to contribute millions of dollars to support breakthroughs in medicine for those who need us the most.”

Created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada on February 6, 1952, the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal is a tangible way for Alberta to honour Her Majesty's service to Canada. The Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal will be awarded to 7,000 Albertans throughout 2022 to 2023 in recognition of significant contributions to the province.

The Platinum Jubilee Medal program is continuing as planned despite the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and will conclude on February 5, 2023.

Roger Chaffin

Chief Constable Chaffin has received many honours in recognition of his service and leadership to the Calgary Police Service, including the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal amongst many others. He has served many boards in his field and in 2019 expanded his service to Calgarians by joining Calgary Health Foundation’s Board.

Gary Durbeniuk

During his career, Mr. Durbeniuk was responsible for raising more than half a billion dollars for initiatives in Calgary. Additionally, his personal volunteering spans over 30 years with various organizations and boards, including: Calgary Health Foundation, Rotary Club of Calgary, UCalgary & Calgary Zoo to name a few.



Dr. Chris Eagle

Dr. Eagle’s passion for health spans his professional and philanthropic interests. He has held leadership roles at Calgary Health Region, Alberta Health Services, Calgary Health Foundation & Alberta Cancer Foundation. He's dedicated his life to advancing health care for Albertan's and continues to influence its future by teaching at University of Alberta, UCalgary and Royal Rhodes.

Sandy Edmonstone

Mr. Edmonstone has a passion for Calgary and invests in many community initiatives. He commits time in service as Chair of the Calgary Health Foundation, Chair of the community-owned Calgary Canucks Junior Hockey Club, member of the Sport for Calgary Foundation board & UCalgary’s Cumming School of Medicine Dean's Advisory board.

Kate Fischer

Ms. Fischer is a dedicated Calgarian who lends her time to community initiatives, including serving as a Co-Chair to Calgary Health Foundation’s $66M Newborns Need campaign & on the Strategic Advisory Board of the Charbonneau Cancer Institute. She's also served on boards of the YWCA of Calgary & Contemporary Calgary.

Bonnie Healy

Bonnie Healy is a First Nations Blackfoot woman from the Kainai Nation in Southern Alberta. She's worked in a number of health capacities & research initiatives. Her vast experience, including as current lead for the Alberta First Nations Information Governance Centre, has led her to ignite change.

Lesley Hutcheson

A respected leader, Ms. Hutcheson has lent her experience to boards at UCalgary, Calgary Stampede, WinsportCanada & Calgary Health Foundation where she led a $66M campaign for newborns. She's received many honours including YWCA's Woman of Vision Award & induction into WXN’s Canadian Top 100 Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame.

Sarah Kennedy

Ms. Kennedy is an inspiring leader who serves on the board of Calgary Health Foundation and has been instrumental in fundraising for Calgary's south hospital and a $66M campaign for newborns. She also serves on the Calgary Chapter board of Women in Communications and Technology to increase participation of women in STEM.

Bobby Libin

As a lifelong Calgarian, Bobby Libin is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist and has a passion for community health. Through philanthropy, multigenerations of the Libin family have made lasting impact on our community including the Libin cardiovascular institute at the University of Calgary.

Dave Routledge

For more than a decade, Mr. Routledge has provided his business acumen and leadership to CHF to advance the community's investment in health. He has led campaigns with United Way and served on the boards of Calgary French and International School’s Endowment Fund & Mount Royal University.

Don Taylor

Don Taylor built Calgary-based Engineered Air into a thriving global business thanks to his innovations in air movement engineering. He was named an Officer of The Order of Canada. His leadership via the Taylor Family Foundation has transformed opportunities in education, the arts and health care.

Ruth Taylor

As a former teacher, school counsellor & vice-principal, Calgarian Ruth Taylor has shared her passion for inspiring young people and their development through transformational gifts to education, the arts and healthcare. The Taylor Family Foundation's generosity has created impact for generations.

Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca.

For more information about Calgary Health Foundation and its strategic priorities, visit calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

