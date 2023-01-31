Teen Rock Artist Judah Haley Hits the National Music Chart
Judah Haley is a rare gem that will soon rise to the top of the music heap. William Luke/Luke Vision Ent CEOCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teen Rock Artist Judah Haley Hits the National Music Chart
Judah Haley is an American Rock artist from Dallas, Texas.
Judah Haley’s musical style has been compared to the likes of Green Day and Bad Religion.
His new single “123” is fresh, punk, alternative and skate rock and is currently riding the Mediabase Top 40 music chart at # 48. Judah Haley's song "123" was produced by an A list cast of producers i.e., Jason Cropper formerly of Weezer aka “American Jesus” and Will Luke producer, Billy Gibbson, Jodeci, Snoop Dogg and Nipsey Hussle to name a few.
“Judah Haley is a rare gem that will soon rise to the top of the music heap. We at Luke Vision Enterprise are excited to be part of his musical journey”.
- William Luke (Luke Vision Enterprise CEO)
Link to preview the song: https://open.spotify.com/track/2IPBSSTKf95pn2qiLd0QfH?si=63d30646b7bc4251
IG: https://www.instagram.com/judahhaleymusic/
