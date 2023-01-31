Ryan Kearey, Veteran Mooresville General Contractor, launches RJ Kearey Construction

20-year Industry Veteran Starts New Firm Focused on Commercial and Multi-Family Construction

MOORESVILLE, NC, Jan. 31, 2023 -- Ryan Kearey, a 20-year construction veteran and licensed general contractor, announced the creation of a new construction firm based in Cornelius: RJ Kearey Construction. RJ Kearey Construction will focus on commercial, retail, multi-family, and industrial markets throughout the southeast.

Ryan Kearey began his career in the construction industry over 20 years ago with his former employer, Kearey Builders, where Ryan worked closely with his father and mentor, John, who founded the company in 2001. John Kearey passed away in May 2021, and in 2022 Ryan started RJ Kearey Construction.

“Working closely with my father was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Kearey. “He was a well-respected general contractor throughout the state. The construction business is in my heart, and I am excited to be starting my own construction company, bringing the passion, skills, philosophy, and vision that I shared with my father. The new company is a continuation of our shared wishes and beliefs of how to treat people, build relationships, and professionally execute construction projects.”

Growing up in a family-owned construction business, Ryan’s career had an early start – his playground was the construction site. From the moment he could, he started working side-by-side with his father, gaining invaluable hands-on experience as a teen and through his years in college. Kearey holds a degree in Business Finance and is well-versed in the financial management aspects needed to operate a professional construction company.

Over the course of his career, Ryan served in a variety of roles, including Field Superintendent, Project Manager, Estimator, and Managing Director. He has overseen custom homes, commercial offices, restaurants, state and local government projects, parking decks, institutional, multi-use, multifamily, entertainment, warehousing, metal buildings, religious, retail, community centers, healthcare and much more.

Kearey notes, “When it comes to design, a wise man once said, ‘form follows function.’ That applies well to the new company, which is a vehicle to continue the shared vision I had with my father to build relationships and execute contracts. With this company, we kept an amazing group of people working together, building exciting projects for great clients. It’s special to see everything the company has going on right now and looking forward, it gets us excited to see we will be improving many more communities in the southeast. The company always looks for ways to serve our clients and improve the communities we operate in, so ahead, there’s a lot of meaningful work to do.”

RJ Kearey Construction can be reached at (704) 696-8552. Visit their website at www.rjkearey.com .

For media assets, click here

Media contact: Andy McGowan Watkins McGowan m: 404-834-3481 e: andy@watkinsmcgowan.com