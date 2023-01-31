The Global Diabetic Wounds Market is Projected to Boost at a Growth Rate of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The diabetic wounds market is experiencing positive growth as a result of rising diabetes prevalence, an increase in diabetic foot ulcers among the population, the launch of novel active therapies, and an increase in the number of amputations due to diabetic foot ulcers, all of which are contributing to the diabetic wounds market growth during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

The diabetic wounds market is experiencing positive growth as a result of rising diabetes prevalence, an increase in diabetic foot ulcers among the population, the launch of novel active therapies, and an increase in the number of amputations due to diabetic foot ulcers, all of which are contributing to the diabetic wounds market growth during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Wounds Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading diabetic wounds companies’ market shares, challenges, diabetic wounds market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key diabetic wounds companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Wounds Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global diabetic wounds market during the forecast period.

Notable diabetic wounds companies such as B Braun Meslungen AG, MEDCu, 3M, Integra LifeSciences., Organogenesis Inc, Bharat Biotech, RLS Global, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Inc., Cardinal Health, BSN medical Inc, HARTMANN USA, Inc, Mil Laboratories, Hollister Incorporated, DermaRite Industries, LLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Osiris (Smith&Nephew), Lohmann & Rauscher, Medela AG, DeRoyal, and several others are currently operating in the diabetic wounds market.

and several others are currently operating in the diabetic wounds market. In December 2022, Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd received HREC approval to begin its Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating RECCE® 327 as a spray-on, broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy for mild skin and soft tissue diabetic foot infections (DFI).

received HREC approval to begin its Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating RECCE® 327 as a spray-on, broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy for mild skin and soft tissue diabetic foot infections (DFI). In April 2022, MiMedx Group, Inc. , a transformational placental biologics company, announced today that it will sponsor a lunch symposium at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring, which will take place from April 6-10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

, a transformational placental biologics company, announced today that it will sponsor a lunch symposium at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring, which will take place from April 6-10 in Phoenix, Arizona. In April 2021, Joerns Healthcare and Medela announced a nationwide partnership to develop access to innovative negative pressure wound therapy systems. Through this agreement, Joerns will expand its wound care portfolio to include the full Medela line of negative pressure wound therapy products, including the Invia Liberty and Invia Motion 60 NPWT Systems.

Diabetic Wounds Overview

Diabetes is caused by the body’s inability to produce or use insulin. Insulin is a hormone that aids the body in converting sugar (glucose) to energy. If your body has difficulty metabolizing glucose, you may experience high blood sugar levels. This could affect the body’s ability to heal wounds. Diabetes causes wounds to heal more slowly and develop more rapidly. Cuts, grazes, scratches, and blisters can occur anywhere on the body, but they are most common on foot. A minor cut on foot can quickly develop into a foot ulcer. Foot ulcers can be dangerous if left untreated. Diabetes causes approximately 15% of people to develop foot ulcers.





Diabetic Wounds Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global diabetic wounds market. The rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers in North America is expected to boost the region’s diabetic wound treatment market. Furthermore, the presence of key players such as 3M company, Coloplast, Cardinal Health, and others in the region is expected to boost the diabetic wounds market in the region. In addition, the launch of programs by leading wound care expert companies will contribute to the region’s diabetic wounds market growth.

Diabetic Wounds Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of diabetes among the global population is expected to increase demand for diabetic wound treatment therapies and associated devices. This is because uncontrolled diabetes mellitus can lead to the development of diabetic wounds, particularly diabetic foot ulcers, in the general population. Furthermore, rising diabetes cases in low and middle-income countries could lead to diabetic wounds in these patients, ultimately leading to diabetic wounds market growth.

However, the high cost of ulcer management and stringent treatment device regulations may be limiting factors in the diabetic wounds market growth.

Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the diabetic wounds market. This is because healthcare systems all over the world are struggling to provide diabetic foot services to patients. Furthermore, social distancing and safeguarding public health guidelines have influenced the delivery of diabetic foot treatment services.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Diabetic Wounds Market CAGR ~7% Projected Diabetic Wounds Market Size by 2027 USD 3.44 Billion Key Diabetic Wounds Companies B Braun Meslungen AG, MEDCu, 3M, Integra LifeSciences., Organogenesis Inc, Bharat Biotech, RLS Global, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Inc., Cardinal Health, BSN medical Inc, HARTMANN USA, Inc, Mil Laboratories, Hollister Incorporated, DermaRite Industries, LLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Osiris (Smith&Nephew), Lohmann & Rauscher, Medela AG, DeRoyal, among others

Diabetic Wounds Market Assessment

Diabetic Wounds Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Wound Care Dressings (Foam Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Silver Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Hydro Fiber Dressings, Others), Wound Care Devices (Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices, Hyperbaric & Oxygen Therapy Devices, Debridement Devices, Others), Skin Grafts & Substitutes, Growth Factors, Others Market Segmentation By Wound Type: Neuropathic Ulcer Wounds, Ischemic Ulcer Wounds, Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer Wounds Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Diabetic Wounds Market 7 Diabetic Wounds Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Diabetic Wounds Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

