The "Product Innovator's Handbook" by Gethin Roberts will be launched on February 28th, 2023
Get insights on successful product design from expert design engineer 'Gethin Roberts' new book "The Product Innovator's Handbook". Pre-order now!CHEPSTOW, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2023, Gethin Roberts, an experienced product design engineer and Managing Director of ITERATE, will release his new book, "The Product Innovator's Handbook: How to design and manufacture a product that people want to buy." The book aims to provide readers with an understanding of what it takes to create a successful physical product, from solving the right problem to finding the right audience and protecting and funding the idea.
"The Product Innovator's Handbook" delves into the various aspects of product design, including business models and manufacturing options, to give readers a comprehensive understanding of the process. Through Roberts' years of experience as a product design engineer and his expertise as the Managing Director of ITERATE, a product design consultancy, readers will gain valuable insight on how to turn their product ideas into successful products that fly off the shelves.
The book is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on February 28, 2023.
About Gethin Roberts:
Gethin Roberts is an experienced product design engineer and Managing Director of ITERATE, a dynamic product design consultancy that blends creative and technical expertise to develop products from idea all the way through to production.
For more information about the book or to pre-order, visit Official Web Page.
Gethin Roberts
ITERATE Design and Innovation Ltd
+442080011918 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube