Sea For Miles Villa Located in Exclusive Sundance Ridge to Auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, No Reserve

Exclusive gated enclave of only ten residences Unobstructed ocean views from the expansive terrace Exceptional finishes and natural materials. The interior opens almost entirely to the outdoors Sprawling estate 500 feet above Saint Kitts

In cooperation with Neybis Sanchez & Joe Garcia-Rios of St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby’s Intl Realty, Sea For Miles Villa to auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

We are excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime villa in St. Kitts & Nevis’ exclusive Sundance Ridge. Naming your price is a rarity in the market, interested buyers should register to bid.” — Danny Prell, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea For Miles Villa in Sundance Ridge, St. Kitts & Nevis, will auction in March in cooperation with Neybis Sanchez and Jose Garcia-Rios of St. Kitts and Nevis Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $16 million, the property is selling with No Reserve. Bidding is scheduled to open 10 March and gavel 16 March live at Sotheby’s New York. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

One step inside this new villa and the inspiration for its name is abundantly clear. Sea for Miles at Sundance Ridge is a luxurious oasis offering sea vistas from three directions and a front-row seat for epic sunrises and sunsets. Your villa's elevated perch above Saint Kitts' verdant landscape evokes feelings of tranquil escape. A thoughtful layout with ample separation between the bedrooms enables festive togetherness and restful privacy. Inside is complete with exceptional finishes and natural materials. Through walls of glass that seem to disappear, the indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly flow together to become one. Whether enjoying the sunshine from the deep, infinity-edge pool, hosting an alfresco dinner, or stargazing around the fire pit, the terrace is where the revelry begins and ends.

“We are excited to be offering this once-in-a-lifetime villa in St. Kitts and Nevis’ exclusive Sundance Ridge. Naming your price for a property like this is a rarity in the market, and interested buyers should register to bid before it’s too late.” - Danny Prell, Vice President of Business Development, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Serenity and privacy abound in paradise at Sea for Miles. Sundance Ridge sits on the highest point of the island's Southeastern peninsula, offering sweeping views of the verdant island and the Caribbean Sea. With only 10 villas to call neighbors, this gated community offers a luxurious lifestyle that feels like a private island. Located close to four beautiful beaches, the soft white sand and turquoise waters amongst the colorful fish and sea turtles await. The villa is minutes from a new, state-of-the-art, deep-water marina, ideal for a mega yacht. Frigate Bay provides shopping, dining, and golf, while Basseterre offers pastel cottages and a famous "Circus," the Berkeley Memorial Clock. For unforgettable dining experiences, the island of Nevis is only a 7-10 minute trip across The Narrows.

Sea For Miles villa spans 16,000 square feet and sits on 1.25 acres of land. The estate offers five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a gym/spa, staff quarters, and a three-car garage. Discover unobstructed views from the sprawling terrace that opens almost entirely to the indoors and relax in your gates enclave with only ten residences.

The property is available for showings Daily 1PM–4PM, by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

Additional St. Kitts & Nevis Properties:

127B Windswept Villa | Christophe Harbour, Saint Kitts & Nevis

Bid 1–8 February

Listed for $3.8M. No Reserve.



As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.