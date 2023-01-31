Priscilla T. Bradford Teaches Spirituality in Something Must Be Broken

Something Must Be Broken Priscilla Torres-Bradford

Author and co-founder of JAB Ministries, Priscilla Bradford, releases "Something Must Be Broken," a book about religion, spirituality, and everything in between

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priscilla Bradford is again looking to stir up conversations across the globe as the Hayward native releases a book titled Something Must Be Broken , where she dissects the concepts of spirituality and religion in a never-done-before way. The author harnesses her years of experience as a minister to guide readers towards knowing God and establishing a bond with Him."I found myself after many years apart of religion still frustrated, unsatisfied, bonded and broken. I needed to know God for myself and stop depending on others to tell me who He is. Wanted others that felt like me to know Spirituality is way more powerful than Religion. It sets you FREE!" said Priscilla T. Bradford, when asked about the inspiration for the book.There is an unending conversation about religiousness and spirituality, with different schools of thought coming up with arguments to support their notion. However, the vastness of the subjects has made it practically inexhaustible to cover. Consequently, Priscilla Bradford is looking to shed more light on the concepts from a unique perspective.Priscilla defines both concepts, with the goal of helping readers to have a better understanding of religion and spirituality and how to effectively harness them to seek their own experience as opposed to learning from the interpretations of others.Something Must Be Broken: Religion vs. Spirituality stands out in all ramifications, as Priscilla addresses the concepts in a way that every category of reader can easily understand and implement the content. The book is currently available on Amazon in different formats amid rave reviews from readers.To learn more about Something Must Be Broken and other works from Priscilla Torres-Bradford, visit - www.jabministriesintl.org About Priscilla Torres-BradfordPriscilla Torres-Bradford is the Co-founder of JAB Ministries. She is a native of Hayward, California where her late father, Pastor Torres was the pastor of the Apostolic Church. Priscilla aims to use her creativity to preach the gospel, writing her first book, Breaking the Code S.O.S. (Secrets, Obsession, Silence), to reveal a look at the intensely personal battles fought by one woman and how faith set her on the road to recovery, by choosing to empower herself.

Religion VS Spirituality: Which Will bring You Closer to God?