Expanded Choices in Floor Coverings as Standards Organisation Launches New Certification Encompassing Asthma Triggers

Certain floor coverings have long been considered suboptimal for those impacted by asthma and allergies, but a new certification standard developed by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) brings new science to the debate.

Building on its mission to help people #StayWell by breathing healthy indoor air, the new ASL standard scientifically determines if innovative "soft" flooring products can be certified asthma & allergy friendly®. The Certification offers a credible tool for consumers, to identify a floor covering that is more suitable for their homes or workplaces.

ASL has created dozens of standards across a wide range of product categories, including building materials, consumer electronics and textiles. The standards are developed through extensive scientific product testing in consultation with subject matter experts including medical professionals. The certification helps those impacted by asthma and allergies to make informed decisions to optimize indoor air quality.

Traditionally, some ‘soft surface' flooring has been considered to be a reservoir for dust mite allergen and other allergens, and that these allergens then frequently become airborne. Recent innovations in flooring technology mean it is possible to combine the comfort of traditional carpet with the cleanability and durability of a resilient or "hard surface" flooring.

CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® soft flooring is evaluated using a selection of real allergens. In order for a soft flooring to be CERTIFIED, it must be possible to remove 75% of the allergen from the floor covering through standard cleaning, and it must be possible to maintain low levels of airborne particles.

In the past, some floor coverings have also been found to emit Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). VOCs can be an irritant for those with sensitive airways. CERTIFIED soft flooring is tested to ensure that VOCs are at an extremely low level.

Dr John McKeon, CEO of ASL, said, "Over 65 million Americans have asthma or allergies. This new standard provides the science that a flooring product that has been certified has a low capacity for allergen retention, and can play a role in a healthy indoor air action plan."

About ASL

Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy) and innovation (ASL Institute).

About The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, ground-breaking collaboration between Allergy Standards and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. The Program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

