Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,371 in the last 365 days.

CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. TO HOST Q2 2023 EARNINGS CALL ON FEBRUARY 14, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. CRP ("Ceres" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Ceres will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Carlos Paz, Ceres' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Blake Amundson, Ceres' Chief Financial Officer, will co-chair the conference call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3WpQeHA to receive an instant automated call back. You may also dial 1-888-390-0605 or 1-416-764-8609 to join the call with operator assistance. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://bit.ly/CERESQ22023. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Ceres and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high–quality agricultural commodities, value– added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short–line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada–based seed development company).

For more information about Ceres Global, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com 

SOURCE Ceres Global Ag Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c1998.html

You just read:

CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. TO HOST Q2 2023 EARNINGS CALL ON FEBRUARY 14, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.