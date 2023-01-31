CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. TO HOST Q2 2023 EARNINGS CALL ON FEBRUARY 14, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. CRP ("Ceres" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Ceres will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Carlos Paz, Ceres' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Blake Amundson, Ceres' Chief Financial Officer, will co-chair the conference call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3WpQeHA to receive an instant automated call back. You may also dial 1-888-390-0605 or 1-416-764-8609 to join the call with operator assistance. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://bit.ly/CERESQ22023. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Ceres and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high–quality agricultural commodities, value– added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short–line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada–based seed development company).

For more information about Ceres Global, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

